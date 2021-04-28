Georgia sheriff allegedly ordered his employees to use excessive force against detainees, federal indictment says

(CNN) The sheriff of a suburban Atlanta county has been indicted on federal civil rights charges for allegedly ordering his employees to use excessive force against four pretrial detainees, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

An indictment unsealed Monday alleges Sheriff Victor Hill ordered staff at the Clayton County Jail to strap pretrial detainees into a restraint chair "for a period exceeding that justified by any legitimate nonpunitive government purpose" in four separate incidents in 2020, according to the release.

The indictment alleges the practice "caused physical pain and resulted in bodily injury" to the detainees. Restraint chairs are sometimes used in prisons and hospitals to control those who could injure themselves or others.

"While the vast majority of our law enforcement officers perform their duties bravely, professionally, and with honor, those few who abuse their power must be held accountable," said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine in a Tuesday news release. "Our constitution prohibits law enforcement officers from using unreasonable force."

Hill was arraigned on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty and was released on signature bond, according to his attorneys, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg.

