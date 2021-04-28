Colgate's new toothpaste tube is designed with slippery coating to let you squeeze out every last drop

(CNN) Colgate wants to save you the agony of trying to squeeze out every last drop of toothpaste. It's doing that by partnering with LiquiGlide, a company spun out of MIT's Varanasi Research Group, on a new toothpaste tube with a coating designed to avoid any waste.

LiquiGlide went viral in 2012 when it posted a video showing a ketchup bottle being emptied completely. The slippery coating technology that made that possible is what makes Colgate's new Elixir toothpaste frictionless.

Millions of tons of products, from lotion to laundry detergent, are thrown out each year because they get stuck inside of their packaging, according to LiquiGlide , with 1-13% of toothpaste going to waste per tube.

LiquiGlide hopes to bring those numbers down with its technology, which it uses to custom design slippery coatings based on the product to go inside its container.

Colgate is only selling its toothpaste tubes with this special coating in Europe right now. It's not clear if there are plans to sell it in the United States.

