Body cam video released after Chicago police shoot and kill man they say had a gun during foot chase

(CNN) New body cam footage released in Chicago Wednesday shows the fatal police shooting of 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez as he runs from an officer.

Alvarez was armed with a gun at the time, according to police. And newly released surveillance camera footage showed Alvarez dropping what appeared to be a gun onto the grass nearby as he was shot on March 31.

Body cam footage, released by Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), showed two officers later acknowledging that a handgun was on the grass near Alvarez.

Video from the body cams of responding officers shows them chasing Alvarez by car, and then on foot, in the early morning hours.

When one officer rounds a corner several feet behind Alvarez, in a residential neighborhood in northwest Chicago, Alvarez is seen in body cam footage with his back toward officers.

