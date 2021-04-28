California man who died in custody was restrained on his stomach for 5 minutes and lost consciousness, police body camera shows

(CNN) A California man who died in police custody this month was restrained on his stomach on the ground for about five minutes before he became unresponsive and officers began CPR, body camera footage released Tuesday by the Alameda Police Department shows.

The April 19 death of Mario Arenales Gonzalez, 26, is under investigation by the county and the city, and a lawyer representing Arenales' family alleges the first police news release about the incident was misleading.

The cause of Arenales' death has not been determined.

The incident started around 10:45 a.m. on April 19, when police officers in Alameda -- just south of Oakland -- responded to separate reports about a man who appeared to be under the influence and about a suspect in a possible theft, Alameda police said in a news release that day.

"Officers attempted to detain the man, and a physical altercation ensued," the initial news release reads. "At that time, the man had a medical emergency" and died after being transported to a hospital, the release adds.

Read More