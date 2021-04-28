Tony Blair has a mullet now, and it's disturbing Britain

London (CNN) Few former world leaders have had their legacy debated as fiercely as Tony Blair.

And now, it appears the longtime UK prime minister has animated Britons again, debuting an astonishing lockdown haircut that has raised eyebrows far beyond the political landscape.

The ex-Labour leader gave his first television interview in several weeks on Tuesday, speaking with CNN affiliate ITV News about the stability of the United Kingdom in the face of Scotland's independence movement.

But it was his arresting mullet that was of greatest concern to many commentators, and within hours Blair -- along with several aging celebrities to whom he was likened -- was trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Blair is not the only Briton to struggle with a calamitous coiffure of late. The UK's hairdressers were closed for several months during the country's third coronavirus lockdown, leaving many to rely on trims from family members or friends.

Read More