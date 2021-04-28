(CNN) Los Angeles County, the first county in the US to have recorded more than one million coronavirus cases, is set to enter its least restrictive reopening phase as early as next week, public health officials announced.

Now, the county's public health officials announced Tuesday that L.A. County would be ready for the most lenient coronavirus restrictions starting May 5 if positive cases continue to drop for another week.

The county's case rate dropped to 1.9 new cases per 100,000 people from 2.7 new cases, according to a statement from the L.A. Department of Public Health. As of Tuesday, the department said it recorded 26 new Covid-19 deaths and 326 new cases of the coronavirus.

Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County director of public health, urged people to be cautious as the county enters the final reopening yellow tier.

