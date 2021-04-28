(CNN) —

It’s time for spring cleaning, and that might mean a few things in the house are getting a refresh too — especially after a year of spending a lot of time at home. Whether you’re looking for outdoor furniture from which to take in spring’s sunshine or seeking a new kitchen appliance to make cooking dinner a little easier, Wayfair’s a one-stop shop.

The only thing better than the sheer selection the company offers are its deals, and today and tomorrow — April 28 and 29 — Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year, Way Day, is featuring the best of the best. You’ll find tons of great deals for every room of the house, including a slew of flash deals offering deep discounts for an ultra-limited time.

Read on for some of our favorite picks from Way Day below, but be sure to shop quickly before the best stuff sells out.

Eufaula 87.5-Inch Rolled Arm Chesterfield Sofa ($1,149.99, originally $4,838.68; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Eufaula 87.5-Inch Rolled Arm Chesterfield Sofa

If your couch has taken on some heavy wear over the course of the past year, this 5-star-rated sofa is super discounted during Way Day. The iconic Chesterfield shape never goes out of style either, so this is one purchase that’ll last you years to come.

Falmouth Patio Daybed With Cushions ($1,259.99; originally $1,963; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Falmouth Patio Daybed With Cushions

Even if you can’t go to a resort this summer, you can make your patio or pool area feel like one with this luxurious patio daybed that basically gives you permission to take a summertime afternoon nap and spend lazy Sundays with a book al fresco.

Vitamix Explorian Series E310 Blender ($289.95, originally $449.95; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Vitamix Explorian Series E310 Blender

Perfect for smoothies, pestos, gazpachos and sauces, this Vitamix blender is an all-in-one powerhouse for your kitchen counter. It’s a great option for families that are prepping smoothies for a group (it can make four to five in one batch), handle spreads like hummus and has 10 speeds to make sure the texture of each blend is perfect every time.

Sabine Height-Adjustable Standing Desk ($299.99, originally $399.95; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Sabine Height-Adjustable Standing Desk

Been curious about standing desks? Now’s the time to try one. This height-adjustable desk gets rave reviews from customers, plus it looks a lot prettier than some of the more industrial models out there.

KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer ($499; wayfair.com)

Wayfair KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

If it’s time to upgrade your mixer to the big leagues, the most iconic of them all is on sale at Wayfair for $499 — but for a limited time only. The KitchenAid machine does it all, though, whether you’re baking cookies or grinding your own hamburger meat courtesy of (not included) attachments.

Le Creuset Cast-Iron Round Dutch Oven ($159.95, originally $297.05; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Le Creuset Cast-Iron Round Dutch Oven

Le Creuset isn’t cheap, but if you’re a serious home cook who’s looking to invest in some solid cookware, the company’s products are a super-solid choice. Its Dutch oven is a classic for a reason — it’s perfect for braising, baking and more — and it’ll last you for many meals to come.

Enger Outdoor Woven Patio Chair With Cushion ($269.99, originally $319; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Enger Outdoor Woven Patio Chair With Cushion

If your balcony is tight on space, this cute and compact set of two chairs and a table is a great deal. The table is sized perfectly for a couple of glasses of wine and a cheese plate, and the woven look of the chairs is super cute for summer (and looks good enough to be pulled inside for extra seating if needed). If tan isn’t your thing, it’s also available in black.

Bruges Teak Patio Chair With Cushions, Set of 2 ($689.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Bruges Teak Patio Chair With Cushions, Set of 2

These modern woven chairs are too pretty for the back porch; you’ll want to show them off on the front patio instead. The tall backs make them perfect for easing into relaxation mode with an after-work cocktail.

Gavinton 1,800-Thread-Count Bamboo Blended Sheet Set ($23.99, originally $99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Gavinton 1,800-Thread-Count Bamboo Blended Sheet Set

These sophisticated 1,800-thread-count sheets are made from easy, breezy bamboo for spring and summer’s warm nights. The set comes ready to completely make up the bed, including a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two standard-size pillowcases.

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Metal Wire Basket ($16.62; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Metal Wire Basket

If organizing the pantry has been on your to-do list for a while, now’s the time with a special deal like this. These pretty wire baskets will keep everything visible on the shelves.

Kalorik 26-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, Stainless Steel — The Maxx ($169, originally $279.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Kalorik 26-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, Stainless Steel -- The Maxx

If you’re always experimenting in the kitchen, this is a great tool to have in your laboratory. This sleek air fryer doesn’t look like your usual bucket-style countertop model, but it does that job and more, with additional capabilities that include broiling, roasting and dehydrating.

DeLonghi Espresso and Cappuccino Machine With Advanced Cappuccino System ($189.99, originally $284.95; wayfair.com)

Wayfair DeLonghi Espresso and Cappuccino Machine With Advanced Cappuccino System

DeLonghi knows what it’s doing with espresso machines, and this one is all but guaranteed to get you up and awake in the morning. It’s pod-compatible in case you don’t want to DIY, but you can always fancy it up with the included milk frother.

Marabou 36-Inch Vanity Base ($1,334.02, originally $1,692; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Marabou 36-Inch Vanity Base

This elegant vanity base makes for an easy update to your bathroom if you’re doing a little spring refresh, and the soft-close doors keep things from slamming too loudly during the early hours too.

Snead Single Globe Pendant Light ($60.57, originally $84; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Snead Single Globe Pendant Light

For smaller living spaces, like tiny kitchens or breakfast nooks, a clear glass pendant keeps things streamlined while still adding a golden glow where you need it.

Roberts Over-the-Toilet Storage ($106.99, originally $224.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Roberts Over-the-Toilet Storage

A little more bathroom storage never hurts, and this space-saving over-the-toilet storage cupboard gives you three more shelves to store toiletries and products on.

Kenmore 200 Series Bagged Canister Vacuum ($219.99, originally $279.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Kenmore 200 Series Bagged Canister Vacuum

With as much living as we’ve been doing in our actual houses, there’s been a lot more dirt and dust to vacuum up (and it’s shedding season for the pups too). Get a fresh start with this Kenmore vacuum; besides a lovely blue color you can spot in the depths of the closet, it’s great for any floors and filters allergens while it cleans.

Orren Ellis Shoe Rack ($169.94, originally $279.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Orren Ellis Shoe Rack

It might look like a really chic mirror, but it opens up to reveal storage for 10 pairs of shoes. It’s a genius design that ensures your footwear is right where you need it to be to try on with your outfits.

Grayleigh Tuscola Firebowl Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit ($119.99, originally $178.95; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Grayleigh Tuscola Firebowl Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

Perfect for roasting marshmallows, this wood-burning fire pit is an ideal patio addition for three seasons of the year: When the weather starts to cool, build a fire to squeeze the last few hours out of the day outside.

Denmark 10-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set ($149.06, originally $179.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Denmark 10-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

This is officially some of the prettiest cookware we’ve seen (Danes have a thing for design, after all). And at this price point and with these rave ratings, we’re basically out of excuses for not adding it to our carts.

Henckels Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Block Set ($199.95, originally $500; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Henckels Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Block Set

Henckels makes some of the best knives out there, and if it’s time to replace some cheap in-the-meantime grocery store knives, this is the way to go. Twenty knives will get you a long way when it comes to kitchen prep, and the self-sharpening block is a massively convenient bonus.

Fairfield Round 30-Inch Table ($719.99, originally $1,065; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Fairfield Round 30-Inch Table

It’s hard to find a durable dining table that holds its own with inclement weather, whether that’s rain or gusting winds — and still even more difficult to find one that looks good doing it. This woven table makes for an assembly-free, stylish update to your patio and can seat eight comfortably.

Wade Logan Waycross 10-Light Unique Modern Linear Chandelier ($118.99, originally $141; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Wade Logan Waycross 10-Light Unique Modern Linear Chandelier

Perfect for kitchens, entryways, living rooms or anywhere that your house needs a splash of midcentury modern glamour, this linear chandelier has Space Race vibes in a range of stylish brushed metals.

Orren Ellis Zachary Steel Ladder Bookcase ($146.99, originally $207.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Orren Ellis Zachary Steel Ladder Bookcase

Perfect for tight spaces, this minimalist, industrial steel ladder bookcase is an ultra-chic and, thanks to the sale, super-affordable storage solution for all the lockdown reading you’ve been doing. (It could even work great as a bar cart in a narrow hallway.)

Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair ($151.99, originally $229.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair

Super stylish and ultra comfortable, this chair is great for desks or craft tables where an uncomfortable wood dining chair just won’t do. Plus, if you’ve been working from home, this is one upgrade that’s definitely worthwhile.

