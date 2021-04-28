(CNN) —

They’re not like other moms — they’re a cool mom.

If whoever you’re shopping for this Mother’s Day falls into this category of trendy, lovable women, you need something truly unique. A bouquet or a box of chocolate won’t do since she’s far less traditional. Instead, you need something unique, interesting and valuable that will make her gasp in awe.

Here, we rounded up the best cool-mom gifts for the one who’s a little different — and, ahem, more entertaining — than all the rest. Looking for more ideas? Check out our guides for gifts for every type of mom, Etsy gifts, jewelry gifts, gift baskets and our flower delivery guide.

Lavender Tree ($65; bloomscape.com)

Bloomscape Lavender Tree

You’ve heard of gifting flowers, but have you ever heard of gifting a flowering tree? This lovely lavender tree can live right in her living room forevermore, and it comes with its own neat little pot.

Our Place Always Pan ($145; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Our Place Always Pan

If she’s never not on Instagram, there’s about a 95% chance she wants an Always Pan just like the rest of us. This do-it-all pan combines the power of eight traditional pieces of cookware into one aesthetically pleasing nonstick pan. You can read our review of it here.

Dyson Airwrap Complete ($549.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Dyson Airwrap Complete

Yes, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is fantastic — it’s our pick for the best high-end hair dryer of 2021, and you can read our full review of it here — but the Airwrap, which we’ve also reviewed, combines the power of a hair dryer, curler and straightening brush all in one.

Minnidip Pool: That’s Banana Leaves ($42.99; target.com)

Target Minnidip Pool: That's Banana Leaves

It’s almost summer, and if your mom is already talking to you about your next tropical vacation, bring the tropical vibes right to her backyard with this inflatable pool. Super cute with a palm leaves print all around, she can grab a hose, close her eyes real tight and be transported to the all-inclusive resort of her dreams.

Washable Silk Button-Down Pant Set ($258; lunya.co)

Lunya Washable Silk Button-Down Pant Set

Pajamas and robes are your standard Mother’s Day fare. This year, gift her the pure luxury that is silk pajamas from one of our favorite silk brands, Lunya. This set, with a cropped short-sleeve top and long pants, will instantly elevate her house attire.

Lobster Care Package for 2 ($99; goldbelly.com)

Goldbelly Lobster Care Package for 2

If your mom is a serious foodie, let us introduce you to Goldbelly. Goldbelly can send you meal kits or ready-made meals straight from the restaurants you’ve always wanted to try nationwide, whether that be a full shrimp and grits meal from New Orleans, cupcakes from Magnolia Bakery or lobster rolls from Maine. This particular package comes with two lobster rolls, authentic New England clam chowder and even blueberry bread pudding for the full Northeastern experience.

With the code GetInMyBELLY!, Underscored readers can get $15 off their purchase of $50 or more.

Schwinn Wayfarer (starting at $279.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Schwinn Wayfarer

You’re not sure how she does it, but somehow your mom manages her career, the household and a plethora of hobbies and still makes time for a jaunt around the neighborhood. Let her cruise in style with this hybrid bicycle that features an upright riding position that takes some of the pressure off of her back. Don’t forget to add a basket in the back so she can bring goodies for the road.

Moon Pod ($299, originally $399; moonpod.co)

Moon Pod Moon Pod

Ever heard of a Moon Pod? This 2021 take on a beanbag chair offers a rather amazing, cloudlike zero-gravity sensation when you sink into it. Read our full, glowing review of the chair here, and with the code CNNMOTHERS you can unlock an extra $20 savings on top of the existing 25% off promotion running on the site.

Gravity x Modernist Weighted Robe ($130; gravityblankets.com)

Gravity Blankets Gravity x Modernist Weighted Robe

A weighed blanket is one thing, but a weighted robe? Now we’re talking. Let Mom experience a deep sleep wherever she decides to lie down with this all-encompassing plush robe that literally feels like a weighted blanket you can walk around in. Check out our full review here. And best of all, you can use the code CNNMOTHERS to get 15% off the robe right now through May 9.

SipCaddy Portable Wine Holder ($14.85; amazon.com)

Amazon SipCaddy Portable Wine Holder

The only time your super-cool mom slows down is during her bath time ritual. She lights candles; pours in the bubble bath, oil and salts; cracks open a book; and settles in for the next hour (or two). Her only worry, of course, is spilling her wine in the tub. That’s where this nifty gift comes in handy; it can hold her bevvie of choice, thanks to a super-strong suction function.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser ($119; amazon.com)

Amazon Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Your cool mom has a remedy for anything and everything, including all of your heartbreaks, office stress and that spot on your chin. Usually, the answer is found in an essential oil blend she whipped up herself. Now, with this porcelain diffuser, she can burn any scent she needs throughout the day. In addition to offering two timer settings — nonstop for four hours or intermittently for eight — it’s also pretty enough to be mistaken as decor.

Colsen Tabletop Fireplace ($74.99, originally $85; amazon.com)

Amazon Colsen Tabletop Fireplace

What you love the most about your mom is how she brings sunshine wherever she goes. And now she can carry a flame with her — literally. This tabletop fireplace can be placed on top of a coffee table, on the dining room table or even outdoors to set the mood. It’s fueled by rubbing alcohol and doesn’t emit smoke or odor but creates the same feel-good ambiance as the real deal. Dependent on the weather and climate, it will stay flickering for up to 50 minutes.

Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves ($36.46, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves

She’s got the eye of the tiger, she can sting like a bee and she’d go to the ring for you any day. Boxing is an effective cardio workout that not only helps her burn calories and keep her heart-healthy, but it can serve as a mega stress reliever too. Give her these gloves, ideal for sparring, a heavy bag or mitt work, and watch her morph into Rocky mode.

Beaba Babycook ($149.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Beaba Babycook

She’s your pal — and also the cool mom you hope to be one day. If she geeks out over nutrition and health, gift her this super-cool baby food maker that’s beloved by celeb moms, including Cardi B and Blake Lively. She can easily create veggies, meat, fish and fruit in less than 15 minutes by pushing one button. Plus, it’s available in rose gold, which you know she’ll drool over since it matches her KitchenAid.

Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal (starting at $99.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal

Move aside, grandma-like pink slippers; this multipurpose sandal is where it’s at. For the cool mom who could always looks effortlessly chic, this slipper-shoe combo is ideal for chores around the house or school drop-off. She can rock anything, so you know she’ll make this her own too.

Hatch Restore ($129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Hatch Restore

While she might be the most fun person you know, your mom knows resting is just as important as playing. And she values her sleep big time. This super-unique device is a one-stop shop for a peaceful slumber. First, it’s an alarm clock. But more importantly, it also features a smart light, a sound machine, a natural sunrise alarm and meditations. Basically, she can personalize how she wants to fall asleep and wake up, resulting in the kind of slumber she’s always dreamed of.

Amazon Therabox

Is your mom the type who buzzes from one activity to another in search of the next big adventure? For Mother’s Day, she’ll value a gift that keeps her entertained and brings happiness to the world too. This cool box is curated by therapists and features activities that stimulate her mind, body and soul. Think: skin care products, aromatherapy finds and more.

Compact Swivel Cheese Board With Knives (starting at $45; uncommongoods.com)

UncommonGoods Compact Swivel Cheese Board With Knives

If your mom has never met a cheese she didn’t like, she’ll be dazzled by this compact, practical and stylish cheeseboard. It packs up quickly in the pantry but spreads out for parties with different sections for cheese varieties. As a bonus, it also includes the flatware needed for serving and savoring.

Birth Month Flower Grow Kit ($34; uncommongoods.com)

Amazon Birth Month Flower Grow Kit

You should probably know your mom’s astrological sign and gemstone. But do you know her birth month flower? She might not either, but like these other symbols, they hold a sentimental meaning too. Yes, this cool gift is flowers, but in a new way, since she’ll need to grow them herself. It comes with everything you need, and once the garden has had its heyday, the bottle can double as a vase.