We are strong believers that every day should be Mother’s Day, but this year, on May 9, we’ll be taking special care to honor the moms in our lives. And whether Mom is a fanatic for flowers, is a caffeine junkie, has a serious sweet tooth or could really use a little pampering after a particularly strange and stressful year, there’s a gift basket with her name on it.

To help get you started on your Mother’s Day shopping, we’ve rounded up 21 lovely, elegant and downright delicious gift baskets and boxes to help thank Mom for all she’s done. Looking for more ideas? Check out our guides for gifts for every type of mom, Etsy gifts, jewelry gifts and our flower delivery guide.

Spa gift baskets

Small Packages Mother’s Day Package (starting at $35; smallpackages.com)

Small Packages Small Packages Mother's Day Package

Can’t quite choose between a spa or gourmet theme? Combine them! Small Packages offers three gift basket options perfect for foodie moms who love to be pampered. For $35, you get a tangerine and grapefruit hand sanitizer, shea butter hand cream, chai spice and peppermint tea drops and a mini chocolate olive oil bar. For $50, add on a bottle of extra-virgin olive oil. And for $100, you also get a cheese board with three cheese knives and a honey bee-print tea towel. Bonus: Each option includes a cute card with your personalized message handwritten inside.

DearAvaGifts Mother’s Day Gift Box (starting at $45, originally starting at $60; etsy.com)

Etsy DearAvaGifts Mother's Day Gift Box

Thank your mom for all that love she’s given you with a box filled with self-care items. The Spa Box includes a lavender soy wax candle and soap, peppermint-shea lip balm, rose petal and orange bath bombs, a greeting card and a wood heart with an inspirational message. The Luxury Box comes with rose witch hazel body toner, geranium jojoba cleansing oil, facial serum, glowing scrub, lotion, bar soap, rose soap petals and a washcloth. Want to include a little bling? Add a double-circle necklace to your cart.

Body & Earth Spa Gift Set ($25.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Body & Earth Spa Gift Set

Mom may not be ready to venture back to the spa just yet, so set her up with this 11-piece gift basket brimming with lavender-scented shower gel, bubble bath, hand lotion, body lotion, essential oil, bath scrub, bath salt, bath bomb, shampoo bar and flower pouf all housed in a pretty white and lavender basket. We can feel her shoulders relaxing already.

PeaceOrganics Tired As a Mother Gift Box (starting at $46; etsy.com)

Etsy PeaceOrganics Tired As a Mother Gift Box

Looking to celebrate a new mom? She’ll adore this highly reviewed self-care box that includes a 9-ounce scented soy candle (choose from more than a dozen options), 2-ounce jar of body butter, handmade bar soap, moisturizing lip balm, travel-size perfume, bag with tea and honey, box of matches and personalized card. Add room spray or bath salts for an extra fee.

Natasha McCrary Farm Fresh Spa Experience Tin ($32; uncommongoods.com)

UncommonGoods Natasha McCrary Farm Fresh Spa Experience Tin

Handmade in Alabama, this lovely kit includes pampering products sure to please any mom. With lavender goat’s milk bath tea, a bath truffle, whipped shea cream and lip balm with a hint of mint packaged in a rustic metal tin box, this gift is not only elegant but smells wonderful and offers Mom the perfect amount of self-care.

Sweet treats gift baskets

Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Box ($49.95; godiva.com)

Godiva Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Box

Serious chocoholic moms will ooh and aah when they open this gold box, festooned with a sweet Mother’s Day ribbon and filled with 36 pieces of delicious Godiva dark, milk and white chocolates. If you’re lucky, perhaps she’ll let you sample a white chocolate raspberry star, milk chocolate praline heart or dark chocolate cherry cordial.

Mother’s Day Sweets & Treats Basket ($59.99; gourmetgiftbaskets.com)

GourmetGiftBaskets Mother's Day Sweets & Treats Basket

You really can never go wrong with chocolate. This tower of gift boxes comes with Ghiradelli squares, chocolate cashews, caramels, almonds and more, all wrapped up in a pretty red satin ribbon. With the code CNN15, get $15 off your purchase of $75 or more through May 9.

Kathy Weed Peanut Butter Sampler ($40; uncommongoods.com)

UncommonGoods Kathy Weed Peanut Butter Sampler

For the mom who’s nutty for nut butters, you can’t possibly go wrong with this set of six 6-ounce jars of gourmet peanut butter, perfect for serving on bread, fruit, in smoothies or simply eating by the spoonful. Get a load of these flavors, all mixed with honey-roasted peanuts: Happy Trails Mix (raisins, semisweet chocolate chips and flaxseed); Dream Big (white chocolate chips and pretzels); So Happy Together (snickerdoodle popcorn); Go Lucky (milk chocolate, toffee, almonds and rice crispies); Joy to the World (dried cranberries, white chocolate chips and dark chocolate chips); and Don’t Worry (coconut, dark chocolate chips and almonds). Jars of jelly optional.

Harry & David Deluxe Spring-Themed Gift Box for Mom ($54.99; harryanddavid.com)

Harry & David Harry & David Deluxe Spring-Themed Gift Box for Mom

If Mom isn’t a huge fan of floral bouquets, send this box filled with yummy treats to her door instead and earn instant “favorite child” points. As if six Royal Verano pears, lemon raspberry button cookies, milk chocolate-covered apricots, honey wheat pretzels and raspberry honey mustard pretzel dip weren’t enough, she’ll also receive a lovely floral-print tea towel and a paperboard “Happy Mother’s Day” medallion.

Cheryl’s Mother’s Day Gift Tin Tower ($59.99; 1800flowers.com)

1800Flowers Cheryl's Mother's Day Gift Tin Tower

Just the thing for especially sweet moms, this adorable tower of treats includes a pretty spring-green tin stuffed with butter shortbread cookies, buttercream-frosted cookies, confection-covered pretzels, triple chocolate chip cookies, lavender shortbread cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies and peaches and cream cookies, as well as a slice of vanilla pound cake and lemon cake and a raspberry crumb bar and blondie walnut bar. As if that weren’t enough, the tower also includes 20 more cookies and four pretzel clusters. Is there such a thing as too much sugar? We’ll leave it to Mom to find out.

Barnett’s Chocolate Cookies Gift Basket ($25; amazon.com)

Amazon Barnett's Chocolate Cookies Gift Basket

With thousands of stellar ratings, you know Mom will be satisfied with this gift box that includes one dozen gourmet sandwich cookies, each hand-dipped in premium dark chocolate and covered in toppings including rainbow sprinkles, crunchy pretzels, caramel chips, sweet papaya, almond crunch and more. Perfect for a Mother’s Day coffee or tea day or post-dinner treat.

Floral gift baskets

UrbanStems The Sous Chef Gift Set ($75; urbanstems.com)

UrbanStems UrbanStems The Sous Chef Gift Set

Does Mom love to cook? While it’s decorative, she’ll certainly appreciate this beautifully fragrant 5-inch rosemary plant that comes in a charming white and blue ceramic pot. Toss in a tomato tarragon-scented candle and cute tomato-patterned tea towel and you’ve got the perfect culinary-inspired gift combo.

NaturalSucculents Mother’s Day Gift (starting at $24.75, originally starting at $33; etsy.com)

Etsy NaturalSucculents Mother's Day Gift

Let Mom know you’re thinking of her with this darling little box that includes a 2.5-inch succulent housed in a ceramic white pot, along with a 4-ounce hand-poured candle in a glass container (choose from cinnamon and vanilla, clean cotton, honeysuckle jasmine, sea salt and orchid, white sage and lavender or white tea scents), a box of matches and a greeting card with your message printed on back. Looking to gift her a bit more? Choose from options ranging from lip balms to bath bombs to keychains for an additional price.

Harry & David Pink Mini Rose Pitcher Gift ($69.99; harryanddavid.com)

Harry & David Harry & David Pink Mini Rose Pitcher Gift

Can’t decide between flowers and chocolates? Get both with this thoughtful gift set that includes a 4-inch preplanted pink mini rose plant placed in a pretty blue stoneware pitcher along with Harry & David’s signature chocolate truffles (coffee, cherry, raspberry, almond, all dark and double chocolate, oh my!) and a 3-ounce bag of milk chocolate-covered cherries.

Mommy to Be Succulent & Spa Gift Box ($59.99; 1800flowers.com)

1800Flowers Mommy to Be Succulent & Spa Gift Box

Is there a pregnant momma on your Mother’s Day gift list? Surprise her with this charming “Mommy to Bee” gift set. Featuring a live succulent, it also includes a cake-scented “Bun in the Oven” 8-ounce candle, a bath bomb, two rose and lavender bath salt tubes and fun little decorative bumblebees.

Coffee and tea gift baskets

Mother’s Day Bakery Basket ($69.99; gourmetgiftbaskets.com)

GourmetGiftBaskets Mother's Day Bakery Basket

Can’t make it to brunch with mom this year? Bring brunch right to her doorstep (no cooking required) with this gift basket that comes with a variety of croissants, muffins and, of course, coffee. With the code CNN15, get $15 off your purchase of $75 or more through May 9.

California Delicious Starbucks Daybreak Gourmet Coffee Gift Basket ($30.62; amazon.com)

Amazon California Delicious Starbucks Daybreak Gourmet Coffee Gift Basket

Mom a big Starbucks fan? Present her with a box of goodies from her favorite coffee line and she’ll toast your good taste in Mother’s Day gift-giving. In addition to a ceramic Starbucks mug, she’ll receive three 2.5-ounce bags of Starbucks coffee (Caffe Verona, House Blend and Sumatra), biscotti, shortbread cookies and six assorted Tazo Tea bags.

Harry & David Mother’s Day Coffee Gift ($69.99; harryanddavid.com)

Harry & David Harry & David Mother's Day Coffee Gift

Keep Mom well caffeinated (and well fed) with this yummy gift basket that speaks to both her need for a pick-me-up, with two 1.8-ounce bags of Moose Munch ground coffee, eight bags of Earl Grey tea and a lovely floral mug, as well as her desire for something sweet and tasty, with 12 vanilla shortbread cookies, eight raspberry-filled flower-shaped shortbread cookies, four white chocolate raspberry cookie bars, raspberry galettes and lemon raspberry button cookies. Consider a standing coffee date with Mom made.

BowsAndRibbonsGiftCo Tea Set for Mom ($54.99; etsy.com)

Etsy BowsAndRibbonsGiftCo Tea Set for Mom

Fans of “Mean Girls” will love this personalized Mother’s Day gift that includes a “You’re not like a regular mom, you’re a cool mom” greeting card. Add your mom’s name to the stainless steel 12-ounce mug and your own message to the card. She’ll also get a box of PonPon artisan cookies in a variety of flavors, Big Heart Teas loose-leaf herbal tea, a mesh tea ball strainer, a 1-ounce jar of Tiptree pure honey and a wooden honey dipper stick. Add fairy lights for an extra $3 and plan your next Regina George movie night ASAP.

UrbanStems The Tea Lover Gift Set ($70; urbanstems.com)

UrbanStems UrbanStems The Tea Lover Gift Set

If morning, or afternoon, or evening tea time is a ritual in your mother’s home, she’ll surely appreciate this elegant gift set curated with a variety pack of 15 Bushwick gourmet teas including flavors of Ginger Turmeric, Carroll Gardens, Moroccan Mint, Jasmine Green, K-Town Sencha and King Earl Grey. She’ll also receive the prettiest floral-print Corkcicle mug to keep her tea nice and hot for up to three hours and, for her sweet tooth, peach tea-flavored gummies from Sugarfina.

UnboxMeGifts Coffee Lover Care Package ($48; etsy.com)

Etsy UnboxMeGifts Coffee Lover Care Package

In a perfect world you’d plan an in-person Mother’s Day coffee date with your favorite mom. The next best thing? A Zoom meet-up where she can put this pretty java-themed gift box to good use. With nearly 5,000 5-star reviews, we think you can’t go wrong with this curated package that includes a 6-ounce bag of small-batch roasted premium whole-bean Guatemalan coffee, a box of cookies, a gold coffee scoop and your choice of a navy- or gray-speckled coffee mug and greeting card (we suggest “You Rock” or “Sending Hugs”).