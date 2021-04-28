(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on a Ring alarm system bundle, a discounted Apple Watch and savings on all things home at Wayfair’s Way Day. All that and more below.

Way Day is here! The internet’s favorite home mega-store’s biggest sale of the year is happening for two days only: April 28 and 29. You’ll find up to 80% off everything you need to revamp your home — or just to get it ready for summer. Save on furniture, decor, appliances, storage, outdoor upgrades and more, plus top brands like Kohler, Sealy, Cuisinart and more. Not to mention, timed flash deals will be happening throughout the event, so check back often.

Don’t sleep on your chance to start a new season with a new mattress. Casper is hosting a rare flash sale for two days only. On April 28 and 29, you can use promo code NAP10 to score 10% off at the retailer, excluding new arrivals and Glow products. Use this opportunity to save on Casper’s famed mattresses-in-a-box, and while you’re at it, stock up on Casper’s other sleep-friendly products, including highly rated pillows, bedding and even a weighted blanket.

If you’ve had your eye on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, you can save on the 40mm GPS Product Red version starting now on Amazon and Best Buy. This model is down to $299.99 — that’s $100 off the list price of $399.99 and the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular model. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout, but just be sure to snag yours before this hot item sells out.

Arm your home with a Ring Alarm five-piece kit, along with a wired Ring Video Doorbell, for $199.99, down from its usual price of $249.99. The Ring system works seamlessly with Alexa to arm and disarm, plus it allows you to check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice and on your smartphone via Ring’s app. For more on the second-generation Ring system, read our full review here.

Looking to take up yoga? Our pick for best yoga mat for beginners, the Liforme Original Yoga Mat, is down to the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year. In our full review, we called the Liforme “the Rolls-Royce of yoga mats” and were impressed by its sleek look, ample size and helpful alignment markers. Read more about it here.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Brooklinen makes some of the most coveted linens and home items around, and right now you can score it all at a discount. At the brand’s Birthday Sale, take 20% off sitewide with code BDAY, which will be automatically applied at checkout. This sale is a perfect opportunity to upgrade your bed with a new sheet bundle (opt for the Linen Core Sheet Set, our pick for softest linen sheets) or seasonally appropriate comforter, or take bath time up a notch with a set of plush towels. It’s also worth browsing through Brooklinen’s collection of super-comfy loungewear — the Super-Plush Robe is an especially snuggly option.

Even if you don’t have any trips planned right now, you’ll want to shop Away’s latest sale event in preparation for the next time you hit the road. The Instagram-favorite travel brand is beloved by celebrities and, well, us — Underscored named the company’s Carry-On the best overall carry-on luggage — and now you can save when you bundle sets of two or three suitcases together. These coveted suitcases would make ideal gifts for grads or moms; don’t forget to personalize with one of the new monogram colors, just launched today.

Apple iPad Pro, 11-Inch, 128GB ($699.99, originally $799; amazon.com)

Apple iPad Pro, 12.9-Inch, 128GB ($909.93, originally $999; amazon.com)

Apple just announced a slew of new releases, which means several of its older models are seeing solid discounts. Today, the 2020 iPad Pro is the latest device to go on sale, with the 11-inch model up for grabs for just $699.99 (the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this version) and the 12.9-inch model down to $903.99 (the lowest price we’ve seen in several months). Pick both up from Amazon while they’re still in stock.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($278.99, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now you can get a pair of the best headphones on the market back at the ultra-low price of $278.99. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($16.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish Dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon for just $16.95 — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet. These dishcloths are machine-washable, so they can be used on messes over and over. Read more about them in our full review here.

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuums (starting at $199; amazon.com)

Hands-off cleaners will appreciate these deals on a range of Roombas at Amazon. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, this powerful robo vacs boasts top-notch suction power (of varying degrees, depending on the model you choose) — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Its high-efficiency filters capture 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles as small as 10 microns.

Roomba moves throughout your home thanks to iAdapt sensors with vSLAM navigation, and it will dock and charge on its own, so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Plus, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can customize your cleaning routine with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant; some models offer even more automation. So pick out the one that suits your needs — and don’t overlook the deal on a Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop either.

Echo Dot (4th Generation) (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)

If you have yet to add an Echo Dot to your home, today’s the day to do it: The fourth-generation smart speaker is down to just $29.99, the lowest price we’ve seen in months, while the Echo Dot With Clock is just $10 more (albeit still on sale) at $39.99. These spherical Echos are the easiest way to add Alexa to your home; read more about them in our full review here.

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL ($99.98, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

One of our favorite air fryers on Amazon, this larger-capacity model from Cosori is under $100 — that’s the biggest discount we’ve seen in months. If you have yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, these appliances use 85% less fat than deep-frying to crisp up your favorite foods. With a 5.8-quart nonstick basket (as opposed to most models’$2 4-quart baskets), you can cook meals — including a whole chicken — for the entire family. Plus, 13 one-touch presets make the whole cooking process a breeze.

Yankee Candles

Those completely unsure of what gift to buy for Mother’s Day can’t go wrong with a candle. Luckily, Yankee Candles, undoubtedly the most ubiquitous name in the candle space, is offering Underscored readers 20% off all full-price items with code CNNMOTHERS. It’s the perfect opportunity to pick out a fragrance your mom will love, and save money to boot. Just be sure to shop soon; this exclusive promo will flame out by April 28.

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard ($39.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Give your home office an upgrade (and your hands a break) with this deal on the Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard, our pick for best budget keyboard. It features a split keyboard design, curvature that brings the center of the keyboard off your desk and a palm rest along the bottom edge — all of which allows for maximum comfort. And right now you can add it to your desk for under $40.

Apple AirPods Max ($542.33, originally $549.99; amazon.com)

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing a slight discount for the first time on Amazon right now. The silver AirPods Max are down to $542.33 — about $7 off their usual price. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; there’s no telling how long this discount will last.

Macy’s is marking down nearly 80,000 items (yes, you read that right!) from brands you love — from clothes and shoes to homewares — at the Friends & Family Sale. Use code FRIEND to take anywhere from 10% to 30% off select regular-price and clearance items. Among the deals are coveted clothes, beauty products, home goods (like a top-rated Clinique moisturizer, a Kitchenaid stand mixer and a Nespresso, which happens to be our pick for best single-serve coffee maker) and much, much more.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($319.99, originally $399.99; bestbuy.com)

In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is adept at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. And right now you can snap up our pick for best high-end dryer, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, along with an attachment for less at Best Buy — normally, these dryers go for about $400. This deal is for My Best Buy members only (it’s free to join; just create an account here). Once you’re signed in, follow the directions on this offer page: Just add the dryer to your cart, then add either a Gentle Air Attachment or a Wide-Tooth Comb Attachment to your cart. The discount will be automatically applied; just be sure to snag one for your own hair care arsenal before this promo gets blown away.

Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering up to 30% off select sneakers with code STYLE30. Favorites for men, women and kids like Multix Shoes, Geodiver Primeblue Shoes, ZX 1K Boost Shoes and more are marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals. Just be sure to shop soon; this promo lasts through Thursday only.

Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair ($373.50, originally $415; amazon.com)

If you’re working from home, a good office chair is a must-have item, so take advantage of some savings on the Steelcase Series 1, our favorite office chair (read more about that here); we still gave the Steelcase Series 1 a perfect score in terms of build, ease of assembly and quality of materials, not to mention its lifetime warranty. And right now it’s down to $373.50 — about $40 off its usual price tag — in select colors.

Always Pan, use code GOODTASTE30 ($115, originally $145; fromourplace.com)

The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item — which means it’s usually sold out. But right now not only is the Always Pan in stock in every color, but it’s also on sale during the brand’s biggest (and only) sale of the season. Use code GOODTASTE30 at checkout to save $30 on the coveted pan. Just be sure to shop before your preferred colorway gets bought out again.

Apple AirPods Pro ($197, originally $249; amazon.com and walmart.com)

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price on Amazon and Walmart. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $197, the lowest price we’ve seen since February. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

