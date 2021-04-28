(CNN) —

With warm summer nights in the near future, owning a pair of PJs that can help keep you cool all night long can be a game changer. And while silk pajamas may seem to be a good answer for some, their high price tags leave us looking for a cheaper option.

That’s why Latuza’s Women’s V-Neck Short-Sleeve Pajama Set, which has more than 4,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and is beloved by hot sleepers, caught our attention. “I’m a chronic night sweater living in a really hot New York City apartment — I’m so glad I invested in these,” one reviewer writes. “They are really soft, and while I still have to kick off the sheets a few times throughout the night (as usual), I feel much cooler than normal and I stay dry. I’m going to buy a couple more.”

Logan Garvey/CNN Latuza's Women's V-Neck Short Sleeve Pajama Set

With claims that it provides lasting, cooling relief for under $30, we set out to try the pajama set to see if it’s worth the hype. Over the span of two weeks, we tested the PJ set for fit, breathability, durability and comfort by wearing them, washing them several times and then wearing them over and over again. After testing, they proved to be a cool, comfortable set that was easy to sleep in, easy to wash and a perfect upgrade from that old sleep shirt you’ve snoozed in for years.

First impressions

With 13 different color offerings, the set has a wide variety to match any style, but we chose the light gray option. The V-neck shirt has satin trim, as do the shorts. Most offerings have a light gold trim, but on the gray, purple, coral and teal options, the trim matches the color of the shirt.

Pulling it out of the package, the first thing we noticed was how soft the set was. Made from bamboo and spandex, it instantly became one of the softest pairs of PJs in our closet. The thin material feels cool to touch, but even though it’s thin it didn’t feel overly delicate or low quality.

Logan Garvey/CNN Latuza's Women's V-Neck Short Sleeve Pajama Set

Trying them on for the first time, they provided plenty of room and didn’t feel tight on the stomach, legs, chest or arms, making them perfect for loungewear. The elastic waistband is sturdy but not too tight and gives the shorts a snug but relaxed feel. As someone who enjoys their loungewear being one or two sizes larger than normal, we ordered a large to have extra space. The pajamas felt true to size and provided an easy fit, and since we ordered one size up, they felt especially roomy and comfortable. Over the course of our two-week testing period, they quickly became our go-to set to relax on the couch after a long day of Zoom and Slack calls.

Are the Latuza pajamas worth it?

To properly test the pajamas, we slept in them several nights in a row, washed them and then slept in them again. When we hopped in bed to test them, we loved how the pajama set’s fabric molded to our body in a way that didn’t feel stiff or rough, but rather quite relaxing. The soft viscose bamboo made them feel buttery soft, and they stayed cool and comfortable all night long.

Logan Garvey/CNN Latuza's Women's V-Neck Short Sleeve Pajama Set

After sleeping in them for several nights, we washed the set to see how they held up. There was no pilling, and both the shorts and shirt felt like the same size as when we wore them the first time. We made sure to air-dry them since the instructions don’t recommend tumble drying or dry cleaning, but the light fabric only took about two hours to dry, so it wasn’t too big of a hassle. The product calls to be machine-washed on a cold, gentle cycle, but we washed the product on a warm/cold setting and did not see a change in results. However, to avoid any future shrinking, it’s a good idea to stick to a cooler wash and air-drying to get the longest life out of the set.

The bottom line

The pajama set lives up to its word in terms of breathability. We felt the cooling traits of the fabric while lounging, and especially overnight. And partly because of that cooling effect, we definitely felt like we had a better night’s sleep when wearing the Latuza pajamas. In fact, we woke up fewer times than normal, and our sleep-tracking Garmin watch even showed that we had a longer REM period while wearing them.

The Latuza’s Women’s V-Neck Sleepwear Short-Sleeve Pajama Set is comfortable and soft and has just the right amount of stretch. While they’re not the most eye-catching set of PJs you’ll ever see, at just around $30, you get a truly comfy and cooling set of PJs you may never want to change out of. And with so many color options, there will be at least one color perfect for you.

So if you consider yourself to be a hot sleeper or are just looking for loungewear to cool yourself off in the warmer months, it’s about time to add the Latuza sleepwear set to your cart.