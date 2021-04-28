Two Spanish journalists and an Irish citizen killed in Burkina Faso

Madrid, Spain (CNN) Two Spanish journalists and an Irish citizen have been killed after they were kidnapped during an anti-poaching patrol in Burkina Faso on Monday.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez confirmed the deaths of the Spanish nationals Tuesday in a post on Twitter. "The worst news has been confirmed. All of our affection for the families," he wrote.

Sánchez identified them as David Beriain and Roberto Fraile.

The pair were part of a group of 40 people patrolling a national park near the border of Burkina Faso and Benin in West Africa, Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya told a press conference in Madrid Tuesday shortly before their deaths were officially confirmed.

González Laya said the journalists -- both from northern Spain -- had been with an Irish citizen and described the area as "dangerous" because "terrorists and bandits" are known to operate there.

Read More