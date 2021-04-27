The coronavirus is ravaging India. Here's how you can help

By Ashley Vaughan, CNN

Updated 1:23 PM ET, Wed April 28, 2021

A health worker wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit walks inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a Covid-19 ward in New Delhi.
(CNN)India is experiencing the world's worst coronavirus outbreak.

The country has had more than 17.6 million cases since the pandemic began last year. But experts fear the the real number could be up to 30 times higher.
Grieving families are struggling to keep themselves and their loved ones safe amid an overwhelmed health care system, and medical workers are stretched thin as some hospitals run out of oxygen and supplies.
    The global community is rallying to help India push back against the pandemic, with countries around the world offering aid.
      You can help, too. Here's how. To donate to any of the charities mentioned in this article, click the button below or here.
        Provide PPE

        Workers prepare beds to set up a Covid-19 isolation center inside a sports stadium in Srinagar, India, on April 27.
        Workers prepare beds to set up a Covid-19 isolation center inside a sports stadium in Srinagar, India, on April 27.
