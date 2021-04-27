The coronavirus is ravaging India. Here's how you can help

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis Multiple funeral pyres burn in New Delhi on Tuesday, April 27. Hide Caption 1 of 25

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis A health worker collects a Covid-19 test swab at a hospital in Noida on April 26. Hide Caption 2 of 25

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis Umar Farooq mourns at the grave of his mother, a Covid-19 victim, in Srinagar, India, on April 26. Hide Caption 3 of 25

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis Health workers turn away an ambulance at the main entrance of the Lok Nayayak Jaiprakash Hospital in New Delhi on April 25. Many hospitals in the capital are facing supply shortages. Hide Caption 4 of 25

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis A worker digs a grave for a Covid-19 victim in Gauhati on April 25. Hide Caption 5 of 25

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis A relative of a Covid-19 victim is consoled by another during a cremation in Jammu on April 25. Hide Caption 6 of 25

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis People wait to refill their oxygen cylinders at a refilling station in Allahabad on April 24. Hide Caption 7 of 25

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis A man inspects an intensive-care ward after a fire broke out at a Covid-19 hospital in Virar on April 23. At least 13 Covid-19 patients were killed in the fire. Hide Caption 8 of 25

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis This aerial photo, taken with a drone, shows a mass cremation in New Delhi on April 22. Hide Caption 9 of 25

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis Ambulances carrying Covid-19 patients line up outside a government hospital in Ahmedabad on April 22. Hide Caption 10 of 25

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis People line up for vaccines at an indoor stadium in Guwahati on April 22. Hide Caption 11 of 25

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis A relative of a Covid-19 victim breaks down during a cremation in New Delhi on April 20. Hide Caption 12 of 25

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis Police officers patrol a deserted street in New Delhi on April 20. The city is on lockdown until May 3. Hide Caption 13 of 25