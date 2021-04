The coronavirus is ravaging India. Here's how you can help

Umar Farooq mourns at the grave of his mother, a Covid-19 victim, in Srinagar, India, on April 26.

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis

Health workers turn away an ambulance at the main entrance of the Lok Nayayak Jaiprakash Hospital in New Delhi on April 25. Many hospitals in the capital are facing supply shortages.