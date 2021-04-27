The coronavirus is ravaging India. Here's how you can help

By Ashley Vaughan, CNN

Updated 7:36 PM ET, Tue April 27, 2021

A health worker wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit walks inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a Covid-19 ward in New Delhi.
A health worker wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit walks inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a Covid-19 ward in New Delhi.

(CNN)India is experiencing the world's worst coronavirus outbreak.

The country has had more than 17.6 million cases since the pandemic began last year. But experts fear the the real number could be up to 30 times higher.
Grieving families are struggling to keep themselves and their loved ones safe amid an overwhelmed health care system, and medical workers are stretched thin as some hospitals run out of oxygen and supplies.
    The global community is rallying to help India push back against the pandemic, with countries around the world offering aid.
      You can help, too. Here's how.
        Provide PPE

        Multiple funeral pyres burn in New Delhi on Tuesday, April 27.
        Multiple funeral pyres burn in New Delhi on Tuesday, April 27.
        A health worker collects a Covid-19 test swab at a hospital in Noida on April 26.
        A health worker collects a Covid-19 test swab at a hospital in Noida on April 26.
        Umar Farooq mourns at the grave of his mother, a Covid-19 victim, in Srinagar, India, on April 26.
        Umar Farooq mourns at the grave of his mother, a Covid-19 victim, in Srinagar, India, on April 26.
        Health workers turn away an ambulance at the main entrance of the Lok Nayayak Jaiprakash Hospital in New Delhi on April 25. Many hospitals in the capital are facing supply shortages.
        Health workers turn away an ambulance at the main entrance of the Lok Nayayak Jaiprakash Hospital in New Delhi on April 25. Many hospitals in the capital are facing supply shortages.
        A worker digs a grave for a Covid-19 victim in Gauhati on April 25.
        A worker digs a grave for a Covid-19 victim in Gauhati on April 25.
        A relative of a Covid-19 victim is consoled by another during a cremation in Jammu on April 25.
        A relative of a Covid-19 victim is consoled by another during a cremation in Jammu on April 25.
        People wait to refill their oxygen cylinders at a refilling station in Allahabad on April 24.
        People wait to refill their oxygen cylinders at a refilling station in Allahabad on April 24.
        A man inspects an intensive-care ward after a fire broke out at a Covid-19 hospital in Virar on April 23. At least 13 Covid-19 patients were killed in the fire.
        A man inspects an intensive-care ward after a fire broke out at a Covid-19 hospital in Virar on April 23. At least 13 Covid-19 patients were killed in the fire.
        This aerial photo, taken with a drone, shows a mass cremation in New Delhi on April 22.
        This aerial photo, taken with a drone, shows a mass cremation in New Delhi on April 22.
        Ambulances carrying Covid-19 patients line up outside a government hospital in Ahmedabad on April 22.
        Ambulances carrying Covid-19 patients line up outside a government hospital in Ahmedabad on April 22.
        People line up for vaccines at an indoor stadium in Guwahati on April 22.
        People line up for vaccines at an indoor stadium in Guwahati on April 22.
        A relative of a Covid-19 victim breaks down during a cremation in New Delhi on April 20.
        A relative of a Covid-19 victim breaks down during a cremation in New Delhi on April 20.
        Police officers patrol a deserted street in New Delhi on April 20. The city is on lockdown until May 3.
        Police officers patrol a deserted street in New Delhi on April 20. The city is on lockdown until May 3.
        Signs inform people that a vaccination center in Mumbai was out of vaccines on April 20.
        Signs inform people that a vaccination center in Mumbai was out of vaccines on April 20.
