Beavers chewed through a cable and knocked out internet service to hundreds in a Canadian town

(CNN) A colony of beavers gnawed through a fiber optic cable near their dam over the weekend, disrupting internet service for hundreds of residents in Western Canada

Officials in the District of Tumbler Ridge said the area suffered "a sudden and unexpected" outage at about 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to a statement on the town's website

Tumbler Ridge is a municipality of about 2,000 people that is close to 4-and-a-half hours northeast of Prince George, British Columbia, and is home to a UNESCO Global Geopark

Workers with the Telus telecommunications company discovered a beaver dam near the buried cable that supplies the community, according to the statement.

"This was certainly a very rare and uniquely Canadian disruption," Telus spokeswoman Liz Sauvé said in an email to CNN.

Read More