Angels' Shohei Ohtani becomes first pitcher since Babe Ruth to start game while leading MLB in homers

(CNN) "Sultan of Swat," meet "Sho Time."

On Monday, baseball's Shohei Ohtani accomplished a feat not seen in nearly a century -- taking the mound as his team's starting pitcher while simultaneously leading the league in home runs. The last man staking a claim to such an effort? Herman "Babe" Ruth, on June 13, 1921.

Ohtani, oh my!

When the Angels sent Ohtani to the bump to start the club's game in Texas, he did so having hit seven home runs on the season, good for a tie with seven other players atop all of Major League Baseball. (Later Monday evening, the Phillies' Rhys Hoskins blasted a pair of long balls versus the Cardinals, giving him eight on the season and vaulting him into sole possession of the league lead.)

Ohtani, who serves as Los Angeles' designated hitter in games he does not pitch, tossed five innings versus the Rangers, striking out nine batters and allowing four earned runs en route to his first win of the year. At the plate the 26-year-old from Japan was 2-3 with a pair of RBI and three runs scored as the Angels earned a 9-4 victory.

Read More