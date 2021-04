Two New Jersey police officers charged for allegedly punching a teenager and lying about it

(CNN) Two New Jersey police officers are facing civil rights and obstruction of justice charges for allegedly assaulting an Arab teenager and then lying about it on a police report, according to the New Jersey US Attorney's Office.

Paterson Police Officers Kevin Patino and Kendry Tineo-Restituyo appeared before Magistrate Judge Andre Espinosa on Tuesday to face charges that they allegedly deprived Osamah Alsaidi, then 19, of his constitutional right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures and then lied about the incident on a police report, court documents state. The December 2020 incident was captured on surveillance video and prompted an investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office in February.

Both Patino, 29, and Tineo-Restituyo, 28, turned themselves in to authorities on Tuesday and have been released on $50,000 bonds on the conditions that they both surrender all travel documents and firearms. Patino has also been ordered to undergo mental health testing. Neither of them entered a plea during Tuesday's court proceeding.

Michael Koribanics, an attorney for Tineo-Restituyo, told CNN that he has no comment on the case at this time.

Anthony Iacullo, Patino's attorney, said in a statement that he is "confident" in the process that "will vindicate Officer Patino and establishing that his actions, based on the totality of what transpired that night, were appropriate."

