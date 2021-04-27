On-duty NYPD officer dies after being struck by an intoxicated hit-and-run driver with a suspended license on the Long Island Expressway

(CNN) A 43-year-old NYPD officer was struck and killed early Tuesday morning on the Long Island Expressway by an intoxicated driver who fled the scene and was later arrested, police officials said.

Officer Anastasios Tsakos was on the LIE in Queens, New York, directing traffic and helping investigate another fatal crash that had occurred earlier on the road, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Tuesday during a news conference. Tsakos was diverting traffic off the highway when around 2 a.m., a Volkswagen driver veered and fatally struck the officer. Tsakos was taken to a hospital, but he died there from the injuries.

"We stand here this morning reminded once again, in law enforcement, there is no such thing as a routine job," Shea said. "We stand here devastated and trying to pick up the pieces of what is a shattered home and a shattered NYPD family."

Shea identified the driver as 32-year-old Jessica Beauvais of Hempstead, New York, who was intoxicated at the time of the crash and driving with a suspended license.

Beauvais was arrested Tuesday and faces a slew of charges, including vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, CNN affiliate WABC reported

