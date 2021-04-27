A Black electrician found a noose hanging in his workspace in New York's Long Island, attorney says

(CNN) Police in the New York suburb of Long Island are investigating a report of a noose found hanging in a storeroom at a local business, a Suffolk County police spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Monday.

Kyrin Taylor, a 23-year-old electrician who had been working as an apprentice since December at Cooper Power & Lighting Corp., came to work on April 20 to find a noose hanging in his workspace in Farmingdale, his lawyer told CNN on Monday.

"Seeing this took my breath away and I really did not know what to do or what to think," said Taylor, who is Black, in a statement.

His lawyer, Frederick Brewington, said his client called the police because he feared for his safety. He also contacted his union, IBEW Local 25, to inform it of the situation.

Taylor and Brewington both claim that Taylor's boss scolded Taylor for calling the police. The boss has not returned CNN's email and phone requests for comment.

