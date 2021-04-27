New York City Department of Correction captain charged in death of inmate

(CNN) A captain with the New York City Department of Correction has been charged with criminally negligent homicide for allegedly ordering subordinates not to help a detainee as he hanged himself in a cell.

Rebecca Hillman, 38, was charged in the death of Manhattan Detention Complex inmate Ryan Wilson, according to a grand jury indictment.

Hillman was arraigned before Judge Laura Ward and pleaded not guilty on Monday, district attorney's office spokeswoman Naomi Puzzello told CNN. She was released on her own recognizance, Puzzello said.

"As alleged in the indictment, the death of Ryan Wilson wasn't just a tragedy -- it was a crime," District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a news release.

"Our investigation shows that Captain Hillman ordered her subordinates not to take potentially life-saving measures to help Mr. Wilson and failed to call for medical assistance expediently. This callous disregard for Mr. Wilson's safety resulted in an irreversible loss to his family and friends and must be held criminally accountable," the release states.

