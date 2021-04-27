Man arrested at airport after 35 birds intended for singing contests found in his clothing, officials say

New York (CNN) A man was arrested and charged with allegedly smuggling 35 live finches in hair curlers from Guyana for "singing contests" in New York City, according to a complaint from the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Kevin Andre McKenzie, a 36-year-old Guyanese resident, flew to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Monday, according to the complaint, where Customs and Border Protection officers pulled him aside for an examination and found the birds, authorities said. He was charged with unlawfully importing the finches.

Photographs show the tiny finches were stuffed inside hair rollers sealed with perforated netting. Authorities said they were attached to the inside of McKenzie's jacket as well as the top of his shoes.

A jacket that was used to smuggle the birds.

The traveler was released on a $25,000 bond, the US Attorney's Office said.

James Darrow, McKenzie's attorney, declined to comment.

