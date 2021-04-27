NYPD makes arrest in assault of 61-year-old Asian man

(CNN) A man has been arrested in connection with the case of a 61-year-old Asian man who was attacked last week in New York, police said.

Jarrod Powell, 49, was detained early Tuesday morning and the NYPD recommends that he faces two counts of felony assault, the NYPD said. It's unclear whether Powell has retained an attorney.

Police previously said the victim was approached from behind on an East Harlem corner Friday, struck in the back and, after he fell to the ground, kicked in the head multiple times.

The incident was being investigated as a possible hate crime, the NYPD said. CNN has reached out to the police department asking why hate crime charges were not pursued and whether its hate crimes task force is still investigating the case.

CNN has reached out to prosecutors for comment on what charges they are planning to pursue.