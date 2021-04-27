Meet the 12-year-old graduating high school and college in the same week

(CNN) A 12-year-old in North Carolina used the downtime he had during the pandemic to take on a few extra classes in school.

Now, one year later, Mike Wimmer, of Salisbury , is getting ready to graduate high school and college -- in the same week.

Wimmer completed four years of school in one year -- two years of high school and a two-year associate's degree. He will graduate from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College on May 21, and from Concord Academy High School on May 28, where he is valedictorian.

But this wasn't always Wimmer's plan, he said.

The student was taking dual enrollment classes and realized that at the pace he was going, he just needed a few more classes to get his associate's degree by his high school graduation.

