The Queen is seen smiling in official royal engagement

(CNN) The UK's Queen Elizabeth was seen smiling in one of her first engagements following the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip.

The monarch conducted two virtual audiences via video link from Windsor Castle with ambassadors from Latvia and Ivory Coast on Tuesday, 10 days after the funeral of her husband of 73 years.

Images shared by the royal family's official Twitter account showed the Queen wearing a pale blue floral dress and a pearl necklace during the meetings.

The official period of national mourning, which was announced following the Duke of Edinburgh's death, ended April 17.

The royal family entered a longer mourning period of two weeks.

