Lebanon battles swarms of locusts after wind changes direction

Beirut, Lebanon Army helicopters are spraying agricultural land in northeast Lebanon to help farmers battle swarms of locusts that flew to the country in what a United Nations agency said was a "very rare" event caused by a change in the wind direction.

The agriculture ministry, which is on full alert, said on Monday large numbers of the locusts had been destroyed.

There have been no big farming losses so far but there are concerns that more swarms could be blown to the south of Lebanon, caretaker agriculture minister Abbas Mortada told Reuters.

"We managed in little time to destroy huge numbers but some have escaped and there are large quantities still, mostly in the Hermel area of Marjaheen," Mortada said.

The locusts, which threaten crops, are the latest addition to a long list of challenges faced by Lebanon, which is battling its worst financial crisis in decades.

