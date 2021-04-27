Soft bedding continues to claim infant lives despite warnings, study finds

(CNN) Amanda Saucedo did everything the natural parenting blogs she read told her to do before she brought her newborn son Ben into her bed to co-sleep in October 2014.

"I was a single mom of two kids, so I took sleep any way I could get it," said Saucedo, who was 27 at the time. "I was like, 'These people say it's safe if I take these precautions,' so that's what I did -- only one pillow, one blanket and only the mom in the bed, with a baby that is exclusively breastfed."

Saucedo had successfully co-slept with Ben's older brother, 3-year-old Trae, and thought she was even more cautious with Ben.

But on the morning Ben turned 30 days old, Saucedo woke to find him dead -- a victim of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS.

"There wasn't anything on him when I woke," Saucedo said. "We were sleeping on my bed, so of course the mattress isn't going to be as firm as a crib mattress. So it could have compromised his airway, or maybe I was exhaling in his face and he wasn't getting enough oxygen. I'm not really sure.