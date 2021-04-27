Julian Nagelsmann to become new Bayern Munich coach

(CNN) RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann will take over from Hansi Flick as Bayern Munich's head coach next season after signing a five-year contract, the Bundesliga champion announced on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Nagelsmann will move to Bayern on July 1 and has agreed a deal running through until June 30, 2026.

Flick is to leave Bayern at the end of the current season after he requested his contract be terminated, two years earlier than its original expiry date of 30 June 2023.

"Julian Nagelsmann represents a new generation of coaches. Despite his young age, he already has an impressive CV. We are convinced that with Julian Nagelsmann, we can continue the magnificent successes of recent years," Bayern President Herbert Hainer said in a statement.

Nagelsmann became the youngest coach in Bundesliga history when he took over at Hoffenheim at the age of 28 in February 2016.

