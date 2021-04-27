Hungary's Orban extends dominance through university reform

Budapest, Hungary Hungary's parliament passed legislation on Tuesday setting up foundations to take over the running of universities and cultural institutions in a move critics say extends the ideological imprint of the ruling right-wing government.

Currently, most Hungarian universities are owned by the state but have a large amount of academic autonomy.

The bill, drafted by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's deputy, says the universities need to be reorganized and run by foundations because modern conditions require a "re-thinking of the role of the state" and the foundations will manage institutions more efficiently.

Orban's Fidesz party, which has a two-thirds majority in parliament, voted for the legislation on Tuesday.

His government will appoint boards of trustees to run the foundations, which will control substantial real estate assets and benefit from billions of euros worth of EU funds, while also having considerable influence over universities' everyday life.

