If you’re looking for a personal, heartfelt gift to give this Mother’s Day, look no further: StoryWorth is a service that can collect your mom’s favorite stories and memories and preserve them in a beautifully bound book.

Many families have legendary tales that get told time and time again through the years — those cherished anecdotes you can recite by heart — but they don’t necessarily scratch the surface of who your mom was when she was young, or how she’s changed throughout the years. And despite that treasure trove of iconic narratives that’s unique to each family, there are lots of things we’re not talking about too — the stuff that’s not necessarily laugh-out-loud dinner party talk.

StoryWorth is a service that aims to capture these precious memories — even the ones that are hard to talk about — over the course of one year, culminating in a gorgeous book.

StoryWorth One Year Storytelling With Book ($89, originally $99; storyworth.com)

How StoryWorth works

By signing up for the company’s one year of storytelling, your mom, grandma or any other loved one will receive a weekly question meant to stir up long-buried memories or unearth perspectives previously unknown. Like, what beliefs does she have that are different than yours? Or what was her first boss like? How does she like to spend a lazy day? What does she admire most about her family members?

Once she responds to the question — which she can change if they’re feeling uninspired, or you can curate questions if you want to learn specific things about her — the anecdotes are saved to her account, and if she chooses, shared with loved ones via email on a weekly basis.

The final result

At the end of the year, the stories are collected into one handsome hardcover book, complete with photos and captions (that she can opt to include with her responses). Prior to being published, your mom can pop into her online account or the StoryWorth app to tweak any of her responses and give the entire tome a final edit. And then, voilà! A memoir is created!

Having used the service for a few months, I have to say that StoryWorth is the sentimental, feel-good gift to give this year, perfect for any birthday, anniversary or holiday. Whether you’re signing up your parents, siblings or spouse, or even if you’re the storyteller yourself, you’ll find that the weekly emails connect you with your family and drive active, dynamic conversations that wouldn’t otherwise be taking place.

Plus, you’ll find yourself suddenly getting to know someone whom you’ve known your whole life! Yes, the beautiful keepsake that arrives a year later is something you’re all going to relish (additional copies can be purchased for $39+), but StoryWorth’s real value is its ability to bring families closer through stories that were, before now, untold.