(CNN) —

Moms aren’t usually that hard to shop for — flowers, chocolate and maybe just a phone call is often enough to make her happy. But that doesn’t mean you can’t step it up and get her something that doesn’t have a two-week shelf life — like jewelry.

These top-rated jewelry gift ideas for Mother’s Day are an easy way to get Mom something she’s sure to love — because literally hundreds of other shoppers loved and reviewed it too. If you’re shopping for your mom, your grandmother or even your BFF who’s a first-time mother this year, you’re bound to find a piece of jewelry that fits her style below. Looking for more ideas? Check out our guides for gifts for every type of mom, Etsy gifts and flower delivery guide.

Mother’s Day necklace

Argento Vivo Mama Pendant Necklace ($68; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Argento Vivo Mama Pendant Necklace

If your mom is super proud of being a mom, this delicate necklace in either gold or silver is one she’ll adore.

Aurate Connection Necklace ($380; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate Aurate Connection Necklace

Symbolize the love and connection you share with this delicate 14-karat necklace with two interlocking circles.

Catbird Dollhouse Heart Locket ($168; catbirdnyc.com)

Catbird Catbird Dollhouse Heart Locket

Mom will love the locket for how it looks when layered with her usual outfit — but she’ll love the photo you tuck inside even more. This locket (which can be engraved with her initial) from Catbird is available as a gold oval, silver oval, gold heart or silver heart.

Roma Designer Jewelry Adjustable Milano Twist Chain + Brilliant CZ Pendant (starting at $39.99, originally starting at $89.98; romadesignerjewelry.com)

Roma Designer Jewelry Roma Designer Jewelry Adjustable Milano Twist Chain + Brilliant CZ Pendant

You can never go wrong with a simple chain with a drop crystal. But the beauty of this necklace lies in the fact that Mom can adjust the chain length to her liking from 14 to 24 inches.

Aurate Diamond Bezel Necklace ($320; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate Aurate Diamond Bezel Necklace

A simple diamond pendant is as timeless as it gets. In fact, one reviewer said this is the “perfect blend of elegant and modern and my new favorite everyday necklace!”

Mother’s Day rings

Croissant Dome Ring ($75; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Croissant Dome Ring

If your mom is always stealing your favorite pieces from your jewelry box, it’s time to get her a few pieces of her own — like this popular croissant ring from Mejuri.

Aurate Vintage Emerald Cut Ring ($450; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate Aurate Vintage Emerald Cut Ring

If you’re looking for a ring with personality, this emerald style from NYC-based brand Aurate is it. One reviewer calls it “so dainty and beautiful!”

Dewdrop Ring ($188; catbirdnyc.com)

Catbird Dewdrop Ring

This pearl-and-bezel-diamond ring is the perfect statement stacker — and its made with recycled materials.

Mother’s Birthstone Ring (starting at $154.74; zales.com)

Zales Mother's Birthstone Ring

Pendant necklaces are a perennial favorite, but you could also surprise her with something less predictable, such as this birthstone ring. You can choose the number of stones, which stones to include (you, your siblings and your mom’s birthstones perhaps?) and the metal used with the ring.

Mother’s Day bracelets

Catbird 1976 Bracelet ($134; catbirdnyc.com)

Catbird Catbird 1976 Bracelet

This bestselling bracelet, which is available in two lengths, is simple enough to please even the hardest-to-shop-for moms.

David Yurman Cable Bracelet ($475; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom David Yurman Cable Bracelet

Give Mom the bracelet she’s had her eye on all year long: this David Yurman stunner, which also has half a dozen 5-star reviews.

BijouByMeg Infinity Bracelet (starting at $24; etsy.com)

Etsy BijouByMeg Infinity Bracelet

One reviewer says this feminine infinity bracelet is “a gorgeous piece I will treasure forever.”

Verlas Mini-Heart Silhouette Bracelet ($276; verlas.com)

Verlas Verlas Mini-Heart Silhouette Bracelet

For the mom who only likes a touch of bling, this diamond-heart bracelet makes for the perfect Mother’s Day gift. It’s made with 14-karat solid gold and ethically sourced diamonds — and looks even better when stacked with similarly delicate gold jewelry.

Mother’s Day birthstone necklaces

Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace ($50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace

One of Nordstrom’s most popular jewelry pieces, this gorgeous Kendra Scott pendant necklace displays their birthstone surrounded by 14-karat gold plate. There’s a heart pendant option too.

Macy’s Birthstone 18-Inch Bezel Pendant Necklace ($295.75 with code FRIEND, originally $650; macys.com)

Macy's Macy's Birthstone 18-Inch Bezel Pendant Necklace

This simple bezel necklace features a round-cut birthstone surrounded by 14-karat gold.

Monica Vinader Fiji Bud Gemstone Enhancer ($85; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Monica Vinader Fiji Bud Gemstone Enhancer

If the mom in your life already has a necklace she loves, grab her this gemstone charm for some visual appeal.

Mother’s Journey Genuine Birthstone Pendant (starting at $179; zales.com)

Zales Mother's Journey Genuine Birthstone Pendant

What better way to commemorate your love for your mom than to have her wear you and your siblings’ birthstones?

Lolabeanjewelry Simple Gold Birthstone Necklace (starting at $30; etsy.com)

Etsy Lolabeanjewelry Simple Gold Birthstone Necklace

This dainty birthstone necklace has thousands of 5-star reviews. (One calls it “so beautiful, unique and perfect for everyday wear,” while another commented on its high-quality feel.)

Mother’s Birthstone Bar Charms Pendant (starting at $282; zales.com)

Zales Mother's Birthstone Bar Charms Pendant

Give your mom a gift she’ll never want to take off: a necklace personalized with all her children’s names and birthstones.

Mother’s Day earrings

Mejuri Bold Hoops ($160; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Mejuri Bold Hoops

There’s a reason why these simple tiny hoops are bestsellers: They go with everything, and they’re availble in silver and gold.

Macy’s Diamond Stud Earrings ($209.30 with code FRIEND, originally $1,000; macys.com)

Macy's Macy's Diamond Stud Earrings

With hundreds of 5-star reviews (one customer calls these earrings “stunning” and “will bling in the light”), these diamond earrings are a no-brainer.

Dana Rebecca Designs Mini Diamond Huggie Hoop Earrings ($385; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Dana Rebecca Designs Mini Diamond Huggie Hoop Earrings (

Sometimes nothing is more fitting than some mini diamond huggie hoops.

Nordstrom 2-Carat Cubic Zirconia Earrings ($46; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nordstrom 2-Carat Cubic Zirconia Earrings

Want the look of diamonds without actually buying diamonds? Take a look at this cubic zirconia number that reviewers love.

Baguette Huggie Earrings ($45; amyojewelry.com)

Amy O Jewelry Baguette Huggie Earrings

Specializing in jewelry that looks way more expensive than it actually is, Asian-owned brand Amy O has these cubic zirconia hoops that come with a baguette in the center for some additional bling.

Best of all, Underscored readers can use the code CNNMOTHERS to score an extra 10% off, in addition to the 15% off sitewide.

Baroque Cultured Freshwater Pearl Drop Earrings ($139.99, originally $179; zales.com)

Zales Baroque Cultured Freshwater Pearl Drop Earrings

With almost a dozen 5-star reviews, these pearl drop earrings are the perfect gift for any mom with classic style.

Mother’s Day personalized necklaces

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace ($50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace

Finding a personalized piece of jewelry that she’ll truly love can feel like finding a needle in a 14-karat, gold-plated haystack. This initial pendant necklace ticks all the boxes, and we love the art deco feel.

Kate Spade Mini Initial Pendant Necklace ($44; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Kate Spade Mini Initial Pendant Necklace

For a more simplistic initial necklace, this dainty Kate Spade one with her initial engraved on a tiny disc feels right.

Mejuri Zodiac Sign Necklace ($90; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Mejuri Zodiac Sign Necklace

OK, a zodiac sign pendant may not feel as personalized as, say, her initials, but it’ll still feel personal to her.