(CNN) —

Mother’s Day is going to be here before you know it, and whether you’re going to spend the day with your mom, mother figure or spouse, there’s one tradition that’s guaranteed to bring a smile to their face: receiving beautiful flowers.

It’s easy to be overwhelmed with all the choices out there, but no need to stress about the details. We’ve scoured all our favorite online florists, and below, you’ll find our picks for all the moms you love. Looking for more ideas? Check out our Mother’s Day gift guide for every type of mom and heartfelt Etsy gifts too.

Posh Pastels by Jason Wu for Wild Beauty (starting at $49.99; 1800flowers.com)

1800Flowers Posh Pastels by Jason Wu for Wild Beauty

This relaxed floral bouquet of peach roses and hypericum, pink spray rose, white mini calla lilies, green carnations, lavender snapdragons and Peruvian lilies, created in partnership with NYC designer Jason Wu, is perfect for the stylish mom you love.

Pastel Daydream Premium ($69.99; bloomsybox.com)

BloomsyBox Pastel Daydream Premium

This bouquet comes with a whopping 40 blooms of light pink roses, eucalyptus, purple calla lilies, pink gerbera daisies and more. You can use the code CNN20 to get 20% off your first BloomsyBox purchase through May 4.

The Capri ($80, originally $100; urbanstems.com)

UrbanStems The Capri

Whisk her away figuratively with this deep peach and blue bouquet that will transport her to a tropical state of mind. With the code CNNBLOOM20, you can score 20% off any UrbanStems order through May 10.

Color Guard, Grande ($99; getpetalled.com)

Petalled Color Guard, Grande

There’s always that one person who has to take every arrangement you send them apart and redo it, and for that mom or grandma, this bouquet is perfect. She’ll get 35 stems, and she can arrange them however she likes.

Sweet Garden Bouquet (starting at $34.99, originally starting at $39.99; 1800flowers.com)

1800Flowers Sweet Garden Bouquet

She’ll feel like you sent her a springtime garden with this glorious mix of pink, lavender, peach and green blooms gathered into a delightful bouquet.

1 Dozen Rainbow Roses (starting at $34.99, originally $69.99; fromyouflowers.com)

FromYouFlowers 1 Dozen Rainbow Roses

It’s tough to go wrong with a dozen roses, and this bright collection is well priced and ready to make Mom smile. Plus, with the code CNN, you can get 20% off your order sitewide.

Hello Sunshine (starting at $60; ftd.com)

FTD Hello Sunshine

You’re her ray of sunshine, and if you can’t be with her this year, send a little spring brightness her way with this bouquet bursting with rays of sunflowers, textured snapdragons and darling daisy poms.

Open Arms (starting at $49; bouqs.com)

Bouqs Open Arms

Give her a hug no matter how far away you are with a breathtaking bouquet of solomios, globulus and white spider mums.

Magnificent Roses Preserved Pearl Roses (starting at $200; 1800flowers.com)

1800Flowers Magnificent Roses Preserved Pearl Roses

For the mom who loves flowers but hates that they don’t last longer, try this bouquet of a dozen pink roses, carefully preserved and festooned with pearls. With the right care, these beauties will last about a year. For $100 more, the flowers can come with a pearl and crystal necklace and matching earrings.

The Cosmo ($65; urbanstems.com)

UrbanStems The Cosmo

You’ll have her dreaming about spring with this mix of roses, snapdragons and more, creating pretty pops to brighten her day. With the code CNNBLOOM20, you can score 20% off any UrbanStems order through May 10.

Peace Lily Plant (starting at $54.99; plants.com)

Plants.com Peace Lily Plant

For the sustainably minded, this low-maintenance blooming lily is the perfect Mother’s Day delivery. Just keep in indirect light and water weekly.

Spring Delight Bouquet (starting at $34.99, originally starting at $39.99; 1800flowers.com)

1800Flowers Spring Delight Bouquet

Delight the classic-loving mom, or maybe even your grandmother, with this vintage-looking bouquet of yellow roses, lavender daisy poms and yellow carnations.

Beautiful Spirit Basket (starting at $85; proflowers.com)

ProFlowers Beautiful Spirit Basket

Spoil her with this pretty basket that’s packed with gorgeous florals like carnations, stock, roses, lilies and Fuji mums.

Bouqs Subscription (starting at $36 per bouquet; bouqs.com)

Bouqs Bouqs Subscription

Let her know you’re thinking about her not just on Mother’s Day but every month of the year with a weekly, biweekly, monthly or bimonthly delivery of stems just for Mom.

Sweet Devotion (starting at $56.99, originally starting at $59.99; fromyouflowers.com)

FromYouFlowers Sweet Devotion

This monochromatic purple dream of lavender roses, lavender stock and pink stock are accented with a variety of lush greens. And remember that with the code CNN, you can get 20% off your order sitewide.

Candy Dreams ($64; bouqs.com)

Bouqs Candy Dreams

Mom not a big bouquet person but a plant lover instead? Send her this duo of sweet succulents that comes with two 4-inch Sansevieria Hahnii — one variegated yellow and one dark green.

Hello Spring Bulb Garden ($50; ftd.com)

FTD Hello Spring Bulb Garden

This flowering bulb garden, which arrives with prerooted bulbs that will grow and bloom over the next few weeks, fills a woven pot with a vibrant seasonal assortment of tulips, hyacinths and daffodils.

Bountiful Impressions (starting at $80.74, originally $84.99; fromyouflowers.com)

FromYouFlowers Bountiful Impressions

With green poms, hot pink gerbera daisies, pink roses, orange roses and sunflowers, this bursting arrangement brings a bit of spring to Mom. Use the code CNN to unlock 20% off your order.

Fabulous Farmhouse (starting at $62.99, originally starting at $69.99; teleflora.com)

Teleflora Fabulous Farmhouse

For the mom who can’t get enough of casual country style, this bouquet of pale pink flowers tucked into a keepsake stoneware pitcher will brighten her day.