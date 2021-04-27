(CNN) —

There’s no doubt that this year, new moms are going to have a first Mother’s Day that they’ll never forget. Even if you’re stuck at home miles away, it’s still possible to let the new mom in your life know how important and special she is with a unique, thoughtful gift. We’ve gathered some of our favorites just for new and first-time moms below.

Pampering gifts for new moms

Mother’s Day Bakery Basket ($69.99; gourmetgiftbaskets.com)

GourmetGiftBaskets Mother's Day Bakery Basket

With a newborn, the chances of anyone in the house being up and making brunch on Mother’s Day are probably pretty slim. Spoil her with this kit of various muffins, croissants, tea bread and, yes, coffee. Best of all, Underscored readers get $15 off orders of $75 or more with the code CNN15 through May 9.

Eartha Mama A Little Something for Mama-to-Be Gift Set ($18.55, originally $19.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Eartha Mama A Little Something for Mama-to-Be Gift Set

This cute organic set is the perfect little gift for your new mom bestie. This set includes lip balm, belly oil, deodorant and a body wash.

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash & Hand Balm Duet ($125; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash & Hand Balm Duet

Keeping your hands clean is a must for anyone handling a newborn baby, and that goes double during these challenging times. Make keeping clean and moisturized a luxe experience with this gorgeous duo from editor fave Aesop.

The Organic Pharmacy Arnica Soothing Muscle Soak ($73; dermstore.com)

Dermstore The Organic Pharmacy Arnica Soothing Muscle Soak

For when she’s tired and sore all over, let her take a little bath time with this luxuriously soothing muscle soak that helps to alleviate aching muscles, thanks to its arnica, ginger and eucalyptus formula.

Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager ($39.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

And if a bath just isn’t enough, we’ve tried and loved this back and neck massager, which has multiple heated nodes that offer a seriously deep and pleasurable massage.

Practical gifts for new moms

Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Wall Mount ($295.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Wall Mount

Put her mom-mind at ease with this wall-mounted smart baby monitor that features real-time sound, motion and room temperature notifications, time-lapse videos of baby’s night and background audio that works even when you’re using other apps or the phone screen is turned off.

Mother Load Diaper Bag Organizer Pouches, 3-Pack ($26.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Mother Load Diaper Bag Organizer Pouches, 3-Pack

These nearly weightless, washable and easy-to-stash bags are a favorite of moms who are desperate to keep their new baby’s diaper bag organized and clean. The set comes with three pouches, including a diaper pouch that has a matching diaper pad and can hold diapers, wipes, creams, powder and more. There’s also a wet bag for dirty clothes, and one for clean clothes!

Apple AirTag ($29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple AirTag

Being a new mom means you have a lot of new things to keep track of. Help her take the stress out of that experience with an AirTag or two. Attach one of Apple’s latest devices onto anything from your purse to your keys to your diaper bag and you can then use your phone to track its whereabouts. Read our review of it here.

Unimom Double Electric Breast Pump ($159.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Unimom Double Electric Breast Pump

This high-tech electric breast pump might not be the most glamourous gift, but she’ll deeply, truly appreciate it — trust us. This powerful pump has a rechargeable battery via USB, so she can take it just about anywhere.

Parachute Waffle Robe ($119; parachute.com)

Parachute Parachute Waffle Robe

For those first sleepless weeks at home, she’ll want something she can pull on quickly but that still feels so soft and luxurious. This classic robe from Parachute will keep her comfy and chic.

Fold and Go Portable Baby Mat ($49; crateandbarrel.com)

Crate & Barrel Fold and Go Portable Baby Mat

We’ve gifted this cute little play mat to more new moms than we can count. It folds up super small and is perfect for trips to the park or impromptu diaper changes, and you can even personalize it with baby’s name for a special touch.

Jewelry for new moms

1-Carat T.W. Diamond Double Heart Outline Pendant ($499.98, originally $1,069; zales.com)

Zales 1-Carat T.W. Diamond Double Heart Outline Pendant

Express how much you love the mother of your newborn with this dazzling diamond-studded double heart pendant.

Ring of Love — Mother ($50; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Ring of Love — Mother

This delicate necklace symbolizes that a mother’s love is forever with a ring encircling a semiprecious stone.

Catbird Famous Letter Ring ($160; catbirdnyc.com)

Catbird Catbird Famous Letter Ring

Personalize this delicate 14-karat gold ring, unique to each wearer, with the baby’s name or just a simple “mama” to celebrate her new role.

Mejuri Bold Pearl Pendant Necklace ($140; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Mejuri Bold Pearl Pendant Necklace

For the chicest new mom you know, this bold pearl on a delicate chain will instantly pull any outfit together — from jeans and a T-shirt to a boho dress.

Aurate Diamond Stud Earrings (starting at $450; aurate.com)

Aurate Aurate Diamond Stud Earrings

Show her how much she means to you with a classic pair of ethically sourced diamond studs. She’ll never take off these gloriously understated sparklers.

Personalized gifts for new moms

Personalized First Mother’s Day Photo Frame ($29.99; 1800flowers.com)

1-800-Flowers Personalized First Mother's Day Photo Frame

It’s a special day for the first-time mom in your life. Celebrate her with this personalized frame you can customize with her name and baby’s, not to mention the perfect color.

Print4MeDesigns Custom Baby Face Mug (starting at $17.99; etsy.com)

Etsy Print4MeDesigns Custom Baby Face Mug

Make her smile with this bestselling mug emblazoned with her little one’s smiling face, framed by their name, so everyone will know who mommy is.

Baby Handprint & Footprint Keepsake Photo Frame Kit ($21.95, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Baby Handprint & Footprint Keepsake Photo Frame Kit

This complete kit will allow her to take baby’s footprints and add their name and birth date with special stencil tools, creating a family keepsake she’ll treasure forever.

LimeAndCo Mama T-Shirt (starting at $13.49; etsy.com)

Etsy LimeAndCo Mama T-Shirt

Let her show off her new name and role with this chic T-shirt that says it all. Available in over 10 colorways, this shirt makes for a cute, casual look.