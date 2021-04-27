(CNN) —

It’s hard to believe it’s almost graduation season already, especially with such an unusual year of remote learning, returning to classrooms or a combination of the two. If a soon-to-be graduate you know is saving up for a trip as we begin to daydream about travel again, Away is offering some great graduation deals on sets of luggage that will (when it’s safe!) take them from visiting you to around-the-world adventures.

Generous gifters can take $45 off the company’s duos or $100 off trios of suitcases, which ensures that your grad has their bag bases covered no matter what kind of travel they’re about to embark on.

You can choose from pretty much any combo of the brand’s luggage styles and features, including either size of the checked bags (medium or large) and each of the carry-on styles, including a business-ready compact carry-on or larger carry-ons with pockets.

For an extra-special touch, there are five new colors for monograms available now too — inspired by what the company calls “collegiate-inspired hues.” Read more about about discounted bundles (and potential combinations) below.

Set of 2: The Large and The Carry-On (Without Battery) ($475, originally $520; awaytravel.com)

Away Set of 2: The Large and The Carry-On (Without Battery)

A big suitcase for a post-graduation trip and/or a future move, plus a carry-on that fits most airline requirements for trips home and visits to see college friends. Both come with a ton of organizational perks, including separate compartments for clothes and shoes and a water-resistant laundry bag that’s great for dirty clothes, damp swimwear or even post-gym, sweaty workout clothes.

Set of 3: The Daily Carry-On, The Medium and The Large ($715, originally $815; awaytravel.com)

Away Set of 3: The Daily Carry-On, The Medium and The Large

Grads will get everything they need in this set of three from Away: a carry-on (here we’ve opted for the weekends-away or overnight-trip Daily Carry-On) and each of the two checked bags in the Medium and Large sizes. For starter apartments tight on space, the two checked bags can nest together when the grad is back home.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.