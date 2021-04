Full moon in April 2021: When to see the 'Pink' supermoon

(CNN) April's full moon is the "pink" moon, and it's a supermoon, too. Catch it in the night sky this Monday.

This moon will be at its fullest on Monday at 11:32 p.m. ET, according to NASA

Supermoons appear bigger and brighter in the sky because they are slightly closer to Earth. Interpretations of what qualifies as a supermoon can vary, but there are generally two to four moons that meet the threshold -- based on the distance between the moon and Earth -- within a given year.

Under some definitions, April's will be one of four supermoons in a row, including last month's "worm" moon and two more expected in May and June. According to NASA, all publications agree that at least the April and May moons fit the classification.

it's not really a different color. This supermoon will be the second-closest full moon of the year, according to EarthSky . And although it's called the pink moon,it's not really a different color.

