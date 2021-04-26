Full moon in April 2021: When to see the 'Pink' supermoon

By Ada Wood and Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 4:33 AM ET, Mon April 26, 2021

The full moon rises above the horizon in San Francisco, California.
The full moon rises above the horizon in San Francisco, California.
A bald eagle sits near its nest while the super pink moon rises in the distance at Chatfield State Park in Littleton, Colorado.
A plane passes the pink supermoon as it rises over Dublin, Ireland.
The supermoon rises behind Rocca Calascio castle in Italy.
The pink supermoon rises over the Rock of Dunamase in Laois, Ireland.
The moon rises behind New York City.
The moon rises in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
The moon takes on a reddish hue as it reflects the light of early dawn in Krakow, southern Poland.
The full moon rises above Salgo castle in Hungary.
The pink supermoon is seen above San Telmo in Spain&#39;s Balearic Islands in the early hours of April 8.
The supermoon rises behind an illuminated cross from an Orthodox church in Moscow.
(CNN)April's full moon is the "pink" moon, and it's a supermoon, too. Catch it in the night sky this Monday.

This moon will be at its fullest on Monday at 11:32 p.m. ET, according to NASA.
Supermoons appear bigger and brighter in the sky because they are slightly closer to Earth. Interpretations of what qualifies as a supermoon can vary, but there are generally two to four moons that meet the threshold -- based on the distance between the moon and Earth -- within a given year.
    Under some definitions, April's will be one of four supermoons in a row, including last month's "worm" moon and two more expected in May and June. According to NASA, all publications agree that at least the April and May moons fit the classification.
      This supermoon will be the second-closest full moon of the year, according to EarthSky. And although it's called the pink moon, it's not really a different color.
        A pink supermoon rises over the Rock of Dunamase in County Laois in the Republic of Ireland.
        This moon gets its name from the pink early springtime blooms of the Phlox subulata plant, also called "moss pink." It's native to eastern North America.
        Native American tribes across the United States have their own names for the moon, according to the Western Washington University Planetarium. Many of those names are also associated with springtime signs, including the melting of snow and the return of geese after their journey south for winter. The Cherokee tribe of the East Coast calls it the "kawohni" or "flower moon," and the Creek tribe of the Southeast refers to it as "tasahcee-rakko" or "big spring moon."
          There are also several religious celebrations that align with this moon, according to NASA. For Eastern Christians, this is the full moon before Easter, called the Paschal Moon. (Eastern Christianity marks Easter on Sunday, May 2). For Hindus it is Hanuman Jayanti, the celebration of the birth of Lord Hanuman. For Buddhists, it is Bak Poya, which marks the Buddha's visit to Sri Lanka to settle a dispute between chiefs, avoiding a war.
          This full moon is also near the middle of the holy month of Ramadan, which Muslims observe in honor of the Quran being revealed.
          A pink supermoon rises on April 07, 2020 in Worthing, United Kingdom.
          Typical of a normal year, 2021 will have 12 full moons. (There were 13 full moons last year, two of which were in October.)
          Here are all of the full moons remaining this year and their names, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac:
          April 26 -- Pink moon
          May 26 -- Flower moon
          June 24 -- Strawberry moon
          July 23 -- Buck moon
          August 22 -- Sturgeon moon
          September 20 -- Harvest moon
          October 20 -- Hunter's moon
          November 19 -- Beaver moon
          December 18 -- Cold moon
          Be sure to check for the other names of these moons as well, attributed to their respective Native American tribes.
          Here is what else you can look forward to in 2021.
          Meteor showers

          Once the popular Lyrids meteor shower -- which peaks on April 22 -- passes, the Eta Aquariids follow soon after. They peak on May 5 when the moon is 38% full. This shower is best seen in the southern tropics, but will still be visible to those north of the equator.