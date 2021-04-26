(CNN) Delaware State Police have arrested a man in connection with assaults on an elderly couple and a 22-year veteran officer of the Delmar Police Department, all of whom were hospitalized with significant injuries, the agency said.

The initial 911 call about a fight in progress came shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday in the southern Delaware town along the Maryland border.

The caller reported someone "being disorderly, fighting with other residents of the house and destroying items inside the residence," a state police news release said. Shortly thereafter, someone from a property across the street called 911 to report "he and his wife had been assaulted by a male subject" who had left the scene, the release said.

The suspect was later identified as Randon Wilkerson, 30.

The specifics of what happened were not immediately available, but Delmar police Cpl. Keith Heacook was dispatched to a home in a residential area in the town of 1,800 people, where Wilkerson confronted him, state police said.

Read More