A historic bottle of whiskey can soon be yours -- if you have tens of thousands of dollars to spare.

The whiskey, bottled in LaGrange, Georgia, is about to go up for auction. The Old Ingledew Whiskey is believed to be the oldest known whiskey in existence, according to Skinner, which is facilitating the auction.

The online auction is set for June 22-30. Bids are expected to fall between $20,000-$40,000, Skinner said last week.

Carbon 14 dating done in conjunction with the University of Georgia indicates the bourbon was likely produced between 1762-1802, around the time of the Revolutionary War and the Whiskey Rebellion, officials said. It's not clear where it was produced.

Skinner's rare spirits expert, Joseph Hyman, said in a statement the whiskey "is thought to be the only surviving bottle of a trio from the cellar of J.P. Morgan gifted in the 1940s to Washington power elite."

