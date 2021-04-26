Navajo Nation vaccinates more than half of its adult population, outpacing US national rate

(CNN) As Covid-19 vaccinations have become more widely available across the US, the Navajo Nation has reported more than half of its adult members have been vaccinated, outpacing the vaccination rate for the rest of the US.

The US' rate is currently 36.5%, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Nez said in the release that there is still much more to do in order to reach herd immunity.

"Over half the adult population on the Navajo Nation has been vaccinated, but to reach herd immunity we need more people to get vaccinated," Nez said.