In the midst of a Covid-19 spike, Michigan's mask mandate is expanded to kids ages 2-4

(CNN) As Michigan grapples with a surge of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, state officials have expanded the mask mandate to include children as young as 2.

The mandate, which went into effect Monday, requires children ages 2 to 4 to wear face masks while in public spaces, including day care and camps. Before Monday, the mandate only extended to children ages 5 and older.

The change comes as the state is in the midst of one of the nation's worst Covid-19 outbreaks, even as vaccination numbers rise across the country.

Driving the outbreak are coronavirus variants, as the state has tracked more than 2,200 cases of variant infections, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said earlier this month.

Hospitals are now at critical capacity levels as a result. Beaumont Health's eight hospitals in two Detroit-area counties are 90-95% full, and the number of their Covid-19 patients jumped from 129 in late February to more than 800 patients now, system officials said this month.

Read More