(CNN) One man was killed and three people were wounded in a Sunday night shooting in the historic and entertainment district in Kansas City, Missouri, police reported.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots around 10 p.m. Sunday and found four people shot near 19th and Vine streets, the police said in a news release.

Roads blocked around 18th & Vine District after a shooting on 19th St. @EmilyKMBC is standing by for more information from @kcpolice pic.twitter.com/jlCn4qNmVf — Bianca Beltrán (@KMBCBianca) April 26, 2021

Officers provided medical care to one man until emergency medical services arrived and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Three other adults with gunshot wounds were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident started inside an establishment with "a fight or argument," that was followed by several gunshots there were fired outside the business, the release said.

