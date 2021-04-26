NYPD asks for help identifying suspect who attacked 61-year-old Asian man

(CNN) Authorities in New York City are asking for help to identify a man who attacked a 61-year-old Asian man last week.

The victim was approached from behind on an East Harlem corner Friday, struck in the back and, after he fell to the ground, kicked in the head multiple times, New York police said. The victim, who was not named by police, was taken to a Harlem hospital where he was in critical but stable condition.

The incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime, the NYPD said.

As investigators continue to search for the suspect, they shared photos and a video captured by surveillance cameras. The suspect was wearing a black jacket and a multi-colored cap.

Police released this image of a person they seek to identify in connection to a possible hate crime.

The attack comes amid a surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans that prompted the NYPD to deploy undercover Asian officers on the streets in an attempt to stem the violence.