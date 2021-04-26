NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski sets world record with 600-foot catch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer caught an American football dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet in the air, breaking the record for the highest altitude catch.

Gronkowski returned to his alma mater, the University of Arizona, to achieve the feat, even donning his pads, helmet and a jersey with his old No. 48 on it.

After struggling with the first two attempts, the usually surehanded Gronkowski caught the third, producing a famous "Gronk Spike" on the ball before being swarmed by the current Arizona players.

"Every time you step on the field, you've got to raise that bar to another level, baby," Gronkowski told the media afterward. "And I just raised that bar to this level."

Gronkowski, along with his former New England Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi, were serving as honorary coaches for the Wildcats' spring game on Saturday.

The record-breaking feat will see his name entered into the Guinness Book of World Records -- and he didn't even need Tom Brady.