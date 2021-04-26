Umar Farooq mourns at the grave of his mother, a Covid-19 victim, in Srinagar, India, on Monday, April 26.
India's Covid-19 crisis, in pictures

Updated 2:22 PM ET, Mon April 26, 2021

A second wave of Covid-19 is devastating India, killing thousands of people each day and setting world records for daily infections.

Medical facilities have started to run out of oxygen, ventilators and intensive-care beds. The capital of New Delhi, which is under lockdown until May 3, is facing severe oxygen shortages, and some of its hospitals have taken to Twitter to ask for more supplies.

Countries around the world are stepping up to offer aid as bodies pile up in morgues and crematoriums. Some authorities have been forced to hold mass cremations at makeshift sites.

"After successfully tackling the first wave, the nation's morale was high, it was confident," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his monthly radio program. "But this storm has shaken the nation."

Health workers turn away an ambulance at the main entrance of the Lok Nayayak Jaiprakash Hospital in New Delhi on Sunday, April 25. Many hospitals in the capital are facing supply shortages.
A relative of a Covid-19 victim is consoled by another during a cremation in Jammu on April 25.
People wait to refill their oxygen cylinders at a refilling station in Allahabad on Saturday, April 24.
A man inspects an intensive-care ward after a fire broke out at a Covid-19 hospital in Virar on Friday, April 23. At least 13 Covid-19 patients were killed in the fire.
This aerial photo, taken with a drone, shows a mass cremation in New Delhi on Thursday, April 22.
Ambulances carrying Covid-19 patients line up outside a government hospital in Ahmedabad on April 22.
People line up for vaccines at an indoor stadium in Guwahati on April 22.
Multiple funeral pyres burn in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 21.
A relative of a Covid-19 victim breaks down during a cremation in New Delhi on Tuesday, April 20.
Police officers patrol a deserted street in New Delhi on April 20. The city is on lockdown until May 3.
