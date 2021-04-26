Tauseed Mustafa/AFP/Getty Images Umar Farooq mourns at the grave of his mother, a Covid-19 victim, in Srinagar, India, on Monday, April 26. India's Covid-19 crisis, in pictures

A second wave of Covid-19 is devastating India, killing thousands of people each day and setting world records for daily infections.

Medical facilities have started to run out of oxygen, ventilators and intensive-care beds. The capital of New Delhi, which is under lockdown until May 3, is facing severe oxygen shortages, and some of its hospitals have taken to Twitter to ask for more supplies.

Countries around the world are stepping up to offer aid as bodies pile up in morgues and crematoriums. Some authorities have been forced to hold mass cremations at makeshift sites.

"After successfully tackling the first wave, the nation's morale was high, it was confident," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his monthly radio program. "But this storm has shaken the nation."