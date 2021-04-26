How to update your medical record so it includes your Covid-19 vaccination

(CNN) Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 and receiving a vaccination card has become a rite of passage for many Americans who have endured the pandemic for the last year.

Securing a vaccination card, however, doesn't necessarily mean your Covid-19 vaccine status is in your medical records.

Many got the vaccines at drive-in events, sports stadiums and other mass vaccination locations in their communities. If you are among the countless people who didn't get the doses at a primary care doctor's office, there may not be any record of the vaccination on file with your doctor.

You need to preserve those vaccine records just as you would any other important medical information, doctors say. After taking the vaccine, here is what to do to get your vaccination added to your official medical record.

Give a copy to your primary care doctor