(CNN) —

This Mother’s Day, we want to help shower the mama in your life — whether that’s your mom, the mother to your kiddos, your stepmom, your mother-in-law or maybe your friend who is the best dog mom ever — with a thoughtful token that will show her just how much she is appreciated.

To get the job done we headed straight to Etsy and searched through the site’s treasure trove of meaningful gift options. Check out our favorite picks below (all of which are under 75 bucks!) — and, reminder, many of the gifts are personalized, which means you need to order them ASAP. Looking for more inspiration? Check out our picks for gifts for all types of moms here.

Chathamplace What a Difference a Day Makes Personalized Family Burlap Print (starting at $24.99; etsy.com)

Etsy Chathamplace What a Difference a Day Makes Personalized Family Burlap Print

If you’re looking for a tearjerker of a gift, this is it. Corral all the important dates in her life — whether it’s her kids’ anniversaries, her grandkids’ birthdays or an entire family tree — into one chic sign that will look gorgeous wherever it’s placed. We love the optionality to add a matte and/or frame, and the fact that each sign is handmade by Chathamplace in South Carolina.

HearthandTableCo Personalized Engraved Wooden Spoon ($24.99; etsy.com)

Etsy HearthandTableCo Personalized Engraved Wooden Spoon

Perfect for the mom who’s always in the kitchen baking, this personalized spoon is an incredibly thoughtful gift that will be appreciated for years to come. Created in Texas, the wooden spoon comes gift wrapped in a beautiful cotton bag, and with a recipe card too! (The molten chocolate cake card is the most popular, but you can choose from gluten-free, vegan or keto recipes too.)

TomDesign Custom Handwriting Cuff Bracelet (starting at $42; etsy.com)

Etsy TomDesign Custom Handwriting Cuff Bracelet

Engrave your child’s handwriting onto this beautiful cuff, time-capsuling both their sweet age and utter devotion to their mama. The electroplated stainless steel bracelet is ultra durable and comes in gold, silver or rose gold finishes (you can also choose between matte and shiny), and the handwriting can be engraved onto the cuff’s outside, inside or both. Each item is handmade in Utah and arrives in a beautiful gift box complete with a bow.

PersonalizedMemento Personalized Cheese Board With 4-Piece Knife and Cutlery Kit (starting at $45.99; etsy.com)

Etsy PersonalizedMemento Personalized Cheese Board With 4-Piece Knife and Cutlery Kit

Say it with us: cheese, glorious cheese! Moms everywhere love wine, and the best thing to go with that wine is — you guessed it — cheese. Make her day with this beautiful circular board (it comes in 10- and 7-inch size options) that contains a built-in drawer complete with a four-piece stainless steel cutlery kit. Handmade in New York, the boards can be engraved with names, dates and more.

ModPawsUS Personalized Pet Mug (starting at $22.55, originally starting at $25.05; etsy.com)

Etsy ModPawsUS Personalized Pet Mug

For the mama who loves her coffee just as much as her pet, this custom mug is going to be her jam. Featuring chic sketch portraits (just submit a clear photo of the animal and they’ll handle the rest), the black-and-white mug is modern and adorable all at once.

RockCreekEmbroidery Mama Embroidered Collar Crewneck Sweatshirt (starting at $28; etsy.com)

Etsy RockCreekEmbroidery Mama Embroidered Collar Crewneck Sweatshirt

Never have basic sweatshirts been more in style, and this cute version, with “mama” embroidered delicately on the collar, is sure to delight on Mother’s Day morning. Perfect for running errands or layering on top of workout gear, the sweatshirt comes in eight hues (we’re fans of the neutral sand shade) with dozens of thread colors to choose from, not to mention sizes small to 2XL.

UndertheroseUK Personalized Gold Little Letters Necklace (starting at $71.19; etsy.com)

Etsy UndertheroseUK Personalized Gold Little Letters Necklace

Delicate, personalized jewelry is always a great gift, and that includes this gorgeous necklace. Made in the United Kingdom, the 18-karat gold-plated necklaces can have up to nine letters and come in two lengths (14/16 or 16/18 inches). The shop casts each letter and then joins them together with a fine trace chain, making each necklace truly personalized.

BonVivantGift Monogrammed Tortoise Clutch Handbag ($60; etsy.com)

Etsy BonVivantGift Monogrammed Tortoise Clutch Handbag

Moms night out is a real thing, and when that night does finally arise, arm her with the cutest custom clutch ever. Made from thick acrylic, this tortoiseshell-patterned purse is big enough to fit her phone, a small wallet and keys, and it also includes a gold chain strap and a little interior pocket. Also available in a pearly white hue, your mama’s name can be monogrammed on there too.

CaitlynMinimalist Tiny Mama Necklace ($27.75, originally $37; etsy.com)

Etsy CaitlynMinimalist Tiny Mama Necklace

This pretty necklace is a wonderful gift for new and longtime moms alike — trust us, anyone who’s ever answered to “mama” will enjoy wearing the sweet piece. Perfect for layering with chains or sporting solo, the necklace comes in gold, silver and rose gold and ships the next day. More to know: The shop is a top seller for personalized jewelry on Etsy, with more than 1 million sales and nearly 160,000 positive reviews.

CircleCityDesignCo Handwritten Engraved Recipe Cutting Board (starting at $59; etsy.com)

Etsy CircleCityDesignCo Handwritten Engraved Recipe Cutting Board

Whether it’s a recipe handwritten by your great-grandmother or by you, this gorgeous engraved cutting board is going to be a family heirloom the minute your mama unwraps it. In addition to being incredibly meaningful, the boards are also top-notch (you can choose between high-quality maple or walnut wood), and laser engraving comes out clearly and looking utterly beautiful.

ModParty Personalized Floral Makeup Bag ($13.45; etsy.com)

Etsy ModParty Personalized Floral Makeup Bag

Women can never, ever have too many makeup bags (we use one for brushes, one for lotions, one for shadows — you get the picture!), and this sweet option is a great choice. With nearly 1 million sales and more than 100,000 reviews, the shop is a leader for custom gifts on Etsy.

FaircraftUSA Outdoor Folding Wine Table (starting at $58; etsy.com)

Etsy FaircraftUSA Outdoor Folding Wine Table

Anyone who has ever attempted to drink wine during a picnic knows that the situation is precarious at best. Solve that problem with this elegant staked table that can securely hold two wine glasses and a bottle — with room for a cheese plate! The Baltic birch table locks in place when open and also collapses shut, and features a handle for carrying. Our favorite part is that it’s portable and can be used anywhere from backyard barbecues to days at beach outings. Want to make it even more personalized? You can engrave an initial, name or fun phrase like “wine o’clock somewhere” for a few extra dollars.

GiftBoxLoveCo Mother’s Day Gift Box (starting at $25.68, originally starting at $32.10; etsy.com)

Etsy GiftBoxLoveCo Mother's Day Gift Box

Packed with a body butter, a bath bomb, a lip balm, a sugar scrub, bath salts and a travel perfume, each box can have a variety of additional treats added, such as a clay mask, loofah soap and more. The boxes also come with a personalized message from you, and you can opt to have them shipped now or during Mother’s Day week.

iHeartStitchArt Funny Embroidery Kit: Everything Is Fine (starting at $15; etsy.com)

Etsy iHeartStitchArt Funny Embroidery Kit: Everything Is Fine

Pretty much everyone on the planet has probably whispered, “It’s fine, I’m fine, everything is fine” to themselves during the pandemic, which is exactly what makes this embroidery so hilarious (and too relatable). You can opt for just the printed fabric ($15), the basic kit without a hoop ($24) or the complete kit with the hoop ($39), but the best part is that she’ll have a finished product to hang after her fun DIY craft.

CaitlynMinimalist Dainty Name Ring ($21.75, originally $29; etsy.com)

Etsy CaitlynMinimalist Dainty Name Ring

Here’s a fact: Moms love wearing jewelry with their kiddos’ names on it. Surprise her with this dainty ring, which you can customize with her kids’ names or initials. Stacking accessories is totally on-trend right now, so consider splurging on a few important names so she can layer her rings on one finger.

Plantspree Plant Mom Mug ($19.99; etsy.com)

Etsy Plantspree Plant Mom Mug

If she loves nothing more than being surrounded by her plants, well then, this is the gift for her. Identical to a terra-cotta planter, this ceramic mug is likely to make her giggle every morning as she sips her coffee or tea. More to know: It can also be used as an actual planter!

Zehrdesignco Personalized Family Recipe Plate ($66.40, originally $83; etsy.com)

Etsy Zehrdesignco Personalized Family Recipe Plate

Sentimental? Check. Thoughtful? Check. Beautiful? Check! This lovely personalized plate will evoke happy memories for your mama via a favorite family recipe transferred onto the surface in the exact handwriting of a loved one. Bonus: It comes with a stand for 24/7 showcasing the keepsake.

CancelledPlans Do Not Disturb Candle ($28.80, originally $32; etsy.com)

Etsy CancelledPlans Do Not Disturb Candle

If you know, you know: Sometimes moms just need alone time. Signal to her household when such a time arises with this hilarious “Do Not Disturb” candle. Smelling of spice, sea salt, cedar, vanilla, sandalwood, lily of the valley, lilac, rose and jasmine, the candle is made of coconut and apricot wax and is housed in a chic white glass tumbler.

TheLamare Grateful Heart: Gratitude Journal ($23.95; etsy.com)

Etsy TheLamare Grateful Heart: Gratitude Journal

Journaling is an excellent way to relieve stress and spur creativity, and this beautiful journal will help her achieve both — plus so much more. Boasting a minimalist chic design, the journal includes writing prompts, coloring pages, meditation and mindfulness tips, self-love quotes and monthly self-reflection areas that help you to chart growth and set goals. That’s in addition to tons and tons of space for free writing. She’ll be thrilled.

LittleFlowerSoapCo Bath Bomb Gift Set ($35; etsy.com)

Etsy LittleFlowerSoapCo Bath Bomb Gift Set

If taking a bath isn’t the most relaxing thing in the world, then we don’t know what is. Make her “me time” even more luxurious with this bath bomb gift set. Each set includes one lavender, lemongrass, eucalyptus, pink grapefruit and rose essential oil bath bomb, each of which is roughly 2 inches in diameter. More to know: You can curate a custom mix of scents by adding in the “note to seller” field.

Decocards Blank Coupon Book ($7.99; etsy.com)

Etsy Decocards Blank Coupon Book

A good ol’ fashioned IOU never goes out of style, and Mom will certainly appreciate having a slew of favors or fun activities you can do together on hand for a rainy day. The coupons are also a great way to get kids involved in “giving” Mom a gift this Mother’s Day.

KalikoCo Relaxation Eye Pillow ($51.54; etsy.com)

Etsy KalikoCo Relaxation Eye Pillow

We’re relaxed just looking at this eye pillow, which is exactly what your mama is going to be when she lies down and applies it to her oh-so-tired eyes. Made from European linen and filled with flax seeds and soothing lavender, the scented pillow is machine-washable and can be heated in the microwave (fear not, there’s no metal zipper!) or chilled in the freezer for maximum efficacy.

EstalaSkinCare Bamboo Wood Bath Tray ($64.99; etsy.com)

Etsy EstalaSkinCare Bamboo Wood Bath Tray

Keep her bath sessions organized with this highly efficient — not to mention totally gorgeous— bamboo bath caddy that is fully adjustable to fit tubs of any size. Highlights include the nonslip bottom, a wine glass holder, a cell phone slot and a stand for her Kindle and iPad. Just add a candle and some Enya and she’ll be good to go!

Wintageworld Women’s Kimono Cotton Robe (starting at $26.55, originally starting at $35.40; etsy.com)

Etsy Wintageworld Women's Kimono Cotton Robe

Yes, bathrobes are a bit of a Mother’s Day present cliché, but we’re simply smitten with this lightweight kimono version, and we’re sure the mama in your life will be too. Available in four lengths and three colors, the lightweight organic cotton robe is perfect for the upcoming summer temps, and the gorgeous print will have her feeling prettier than ever.

CurioPress Personalized Note Card Set (starting at $16.50; etsy.com)

Etsy CurioPress Personalized Note Card Set

Set her home office up for success with this personalized stationery set from CurioPress. Ultra customizable — you can choose ink and envelope colors as well as note card size, and you can opt for return-address printing — the gift can also be sent directly to your mom, with a gift note included.