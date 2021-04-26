(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on a Cosori air fryer, an exclusive discount from Yankee Candles and savings on our top budget ergonomic keyboard pick. All that and more below.

Amazon iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuums

Hands-off cleaners will appreciate these deals on a range of Roombas at Amazon. With their patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, this powerful robo vacs boasts top notch suction power (of varying degrees, depending on the model you choose) — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Their high-efficiency filters captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles as small as 10 microns.

Roomba moves throughout your home thanks to iAdapt sensors with vSLAM navigation, and it will dock and charge on its own, so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Plus, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can customize your cleaning routine with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant; some models offer even more automation. So pick out the one that suits your needs — and don’t overlook the deal on a Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop, either.

Amazon Echo Dot, 4th Generation

If you have yet to add an Echo Dot to your home, today’s the day to do it: The 4th-generation smart speaker is down to just $29.99, the lowest price we’ve seen in months, while the Echo Dot With Clock is just $10 more (albeit still on sale) at $39.99. These spherical Echos are the easiest way to add Alexa to your home; read more about them in our full review here.

Amazon Cosori Air Fryer Max XL

One of our favorite air fryers on Amazon, this larger-capacity model from Cosori is under $100 — that’s the biggest discount we’ve seen in months. If you have yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, these appliances use 85% less fat than deep-frying to crisp up your favorite foods. With a 5.8-quart nonstick basket (as opposed to most models’$2 4-quart baskets), you can cook meals — including a whole chicken — for the entire family. Plus, 13 one-touch presets make the whole cooking process a breeze.

Amazon Yankee Candles

Those completely unsure of what gift to buy for Mother’s Day can’t go wrong with a candle. Luckily, Yankee Candles, undoubtedly the most ubiquitous name in the candle space, is offering Underscored readers 20% off all full-price items with code CNNMOTHERS. It’s the perfect opportunity to pick out a fragrance your mom will love, and save money to boot. Just be sure to shop soon; this exclusive promo will flame out by April 28.

Amazon Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard

Give your home office an upgrade (and your hands a break) with this deal on the Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard, our pick for best budget keyboard. It features a split keyboard design, curvature that brings the center of the keyboard off your desk and a palm rest along the bottom edge — all of which allows for maximum comfort. And right now you can add it to your desk for under $40.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Apple AirPods Max ($542.41, originally $549.99; amazon.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Max

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing a slight discount for the first time on Amazon right now. The silver AirPods Max are down to $542.41 — about $7 off their usual price. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; there’s no telling how long this discount will last.

Macy’s

Macy's Macy's

Macy’s is marking down nearly 80,000 items (yes, you read that right!) from brands you love — from clothes and shoes to homewares — at the Friends & Family Sale. Use code FRIEND to take anywhere from 10% to 30% off select regular-price and clearance items. Among the deals are coveted clothes, beauty products, home goods (like a top-rated Clinique moisturizer, a Kitchenaid stand mixer and a Nespresso, which happens to be our pick for best single-serve coffee maker) and much, much more.

Wayfair

Wayfair Wayfair

Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year — Way Day — is happening next week, but you can already start saving on some of the stuff you need for your home today. Shop Way Day Early Access Deals, and save on everything from an iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum and a Keurig K-Mini to a Sealy mattress and Le Creuset cookware. And be sure to check back next Wednesday when the rest of the home e-retailer’s deals hit.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($319.99, originally $399.99; bestbuy.com)

In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is adept at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. And right now you can snap up our pick for best high-end dryer, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, along with an attachment for less at Best Buy — normally, these dryers go for about $400. This deal is for My Best Buy members only (it’s free to join; just create an account here). Once you’re signed in, follow the directions on this offer page: Just add the dryer to your cart, then add either a Gentle Air Attachment or a Wide-Tooth Comb Attachment to your cart. The discount will be automatically applied; just be sure to snag one for your own hair care arsenal before this promo gets blown away.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering up to 30% off select sneakers with code STYLE30. Favorites for men, women and kids like Multix Shoes, Geodiver Primeblue Shoes, ZX 1K Boost Shoes and more are marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals. Just be sure to shop soon; this promo lasts through Thursday only.

Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair ($373.50, originally $415; amazon.com)

Steelcase Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair

If you’re working from home, a good office chair is a must-have item, so take advantage of some savings on the Steelcase Series 1, our favorite office chair (read more about that here); we still gave the Steelcase Series 1 a perfect score in terms of build, ease of assembly and quality of materials, not to mention its lifetime warranty. And right now it’s down to $373.50 — about $40 off its usual price tag — in select colors.

Always Pan, use code GOODTASTE30 ($115, originally $145; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Always Pan

The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item — which means it’s usually sold out. But right now not only is the Always Pan in stock in every color, but it’s also on sale during the brand’s biggest (and only) sale of the season. Use code GOODTASTE30 at checkout to save $30 on the coveted pan. Just be sure to shop before your preferred colorway gets bought out again.

Fitbit Inspire 2 ($68.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2

Those looking to get fit this year should pick up the Fitbit Inspire 2 today since it’s down to just $68.95 at Amazon — that’s about $30 off its usual price. The device (which happens to be our favorite fitness tracker) boasts 10 full days of battery life and is built to track your steps, distance, sleep, hourly activity and calories burned, in addition to monitoring your heart rate. Plus, it allows you to receive call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist. Choose between a black, white or rose sports band.

Apple AirPods Pro ($197, originally $249; amazon.com and walmart.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price on Amazon and Walmart. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $197, the lowest price we’ve seen since February. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

