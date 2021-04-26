(CNN) —

Mother’s Day is coming up faster than you think (May 9! Add it to your calendar!), and to mark the occasion, 1-800-Flowers is offering an array of promos on arrangements and shipping. It’s not just bouquets either; the delivery service also offers cool houseplants and other treats to make the day special for the mother figures in your life.

There are a few different promotions going on, so we’ve broken them down code by code below — and highlighted a few of our favorite picks for each deal.

If you’re cool with your Mother’s Day flowers arriving a little early, you can take 25% off your order of select arrangements and gifts. The promo runs until May 3 for delivery between April 30 and May 5.

Azalea Bonsai, Small ($37.49, originally $44.99; 1800flowers.com)

1-800-Flowers Azalea Bonsai, Small

This bonsai tree is a Satsuki azalea that flowers late in the spring and remains leafy all year; it’ll arrive in time for Mother’s Day with little buds on it for a beautiful bloom in a few weeks. They love being outside, which makes it a perfect addition to a patio or sunroom.

Fields of Europe for Mom, Large ($44.99, originally $59.99; 1800flowers.com)

1-800-Flowers Fields of Europe for Mom, Large

Inspired by European flower shops, this bright bouquet of blooms features roses, Asiatic lilies and carnations — plus a few lavender daisy poms for texture.

2 Dozen Red Roses With Clear Vase ($35.99, originally $59.99; 1800flowers.com)

1-800-Flowers 2 Dozen Red Roses With Clear Vase

Traditional and timeless, two dozen long-stem red roses make for an extra-elegant Mother’s Day gift.

You don’t need a coupon code to take advantage of this deal: Take 40% off Mother’s Day arrangements now through May 3.

Happy Gerbera Daisies, 24 Stems Bouquet ($43.99, originally $54.99; 1800flowers.com)

1-800-Flowers Happy Gerbera Daisies, 24 Stems Bouquet

Few things are more cheerful than unwrapping a big bundle of gerbera daisies. How can you look at these and not smile?

Sweet Spring Lily Bouquet, Single Bouquet With Clear Vase ($29.99, originally $39.99; 1800flowers.com)

1-800-Flowers Sweet Spring Lily Bouquet, Single Bouquet With Clear Vase

Sweet but simple, this small bouquet of lilies is the perfect seasonal arrangement for Mom. The buds come not quite bloomed so they unfold in the days after they arrive.

Elegant Blush Bouquet ($50.99, originally $59.99; 1800flowers.com)

1-800-Flowers Elegant Blush Bouquet

This full bouquet in shades of blush and white is modern and chic, featuring timeless blooms like roses, Peruvian lilies and carnations.

One final code for 1-800-Flowers’ slate of Mother’s Day deals is 20% off select arrangements with the code MDAY20. It runs April 26 through May 6 — just in time for last-minute purchases.

Spring Delight Bouquet ($51.99, originally $64.99; 1800flowers.com)

1-800-Flowers Spring Delight Bouquet

With roses, poms and carnations, this arrangement of lavender and yellow blooms will make a statement having pride of place on the coffee table.

La Chatelaine Deluxe Hand Cream Tin ($55.99, originally $69.99; 1800flowers.com)

1-800-Flowers La Chatelaine Deluxe Hand Cream Tin

For the mom who isn’t into flowers but who needs a hand lotion in every room (and bag and car), opt for this cute tin of hand creams. They smell good, with scents like lemon verbena, shea and pear. Plus, Oprah loves these — she picked them as one of her 2018 faves — so you know it’s good.

Sweet Garden Bouquet ($43.99, originally $54.99; 1800flowers.com)

1-800-Flowers Sweet Garden Bouquet

Lavender and pink shades make up a stylish arrangement that’s perfect for a chic spring splash of color for Mom.

Amazing Mom Bouquet ($99.99, originally $124.99; 1800flowers.com)

1-800-Flowers Amazing Mom Bouquet

Perfect for whatever mother figure in your life needs an extra-special gift this yeah, this massive bouquet of blooms and buds features pink roses, Oriental lilies and limonium, white snapdragons and purple dianthus.

