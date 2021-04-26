Kidnappers kill two more students abducted from Nigerian university

Abuja (CNN) Two students who were kidnapped from a university in northern Nigeria last Tuesday have been killed, making it a total of five Greenfield University students killed by their abductors, an official said in a statement released Monday.

They were among 20 students and three staff members kidnapped from the Greenfield University in Kaduna, northwest Nigeria, last Tuesday.

"...Security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits today, Monday 26th April 2021," said Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement posted on Facebook.

Kaduna's State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been unwavering in his stance against negotiating with the kidnappers.

