Millions of Americans brace for severe storms, flash floods and possible tornadoes this week

(CNN) A storm system bringing much needed rain to drought-stricken western states will also bring unwelcome severe storms this week to the Central US.

On Sunday, showers and thunderstorms will move through areas of California and portions of the desert Southwest. While less than 1 inch of rain is forecast for portions of central and southern California and the Southwest, any rain is welcome as these areas continue to suffer from a growing drought. About 83% of the western United States is experiencing drought conditions.

It's what the system does after the weekend that has people in the Central US paying attention.

Over 150 severe storm reports came in last week across the country, and some of those same areas could get hit with more by mid-week.

"Starting Tuesday, chances for thunderstorms will increase, especially across the eastern Panhandles where some storms may be severe," the National Weather Service office in Amarillo, Texas, said in a tweet this weekend. "Additional storm activity is possible on Wednesday along a cold front."

Read More